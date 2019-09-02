Adam Wainwright decided to go to the tape.
The St. Louis right-hander studied a few of his past performances in an effort to regain some of the aggression from earlier in his career.
It worked perfectly for the 38-year-old veteran.
Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the hosting Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They remain three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central with 25 games remaining.
Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.
Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Wainwright lowered his home ERA to 2.43 in 13 starts this season.
He credited the extra video work for his strong outing,
"I tried to re-channel that focus that I used to have," Wainwright said. "That attacking mentality that I used to have. I've sort of gotten away from that the last couple starts.
"Today, I wanted to attack. Go out and be me."
Wainwright had the video crew pull highlights of his two best starts from each of the 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Suitably inspired, he went out and recorded his third scoreless start of the year — all of seven innings or more.
"He was a pitch-maker today," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He's always got the gas pedal down. He's got a ferocious mindset."
Wainwright now has 10 seasons of 10 wins or more.
"That's the (Wainwright) of old that we've come to know," Wong said. "A legacy that continues to go on."
Wainwright retired the last eight hitters he faced.
"He was good at what he does," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "He slows you down, he speeds you up — a lot of different looks."
Carlos Martínez recorded four outs to pick up his 17th save in 20 chances. He leads the NL with 14 saves since the All-Star break.
St. Louis scored twice in the first off Tyler Beede (3-9), who gave up three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Dexter Fowler led off with a single and scored on Wong's triple down the right field-line. Paul Goldschmidt brought in Wong with a groundout.
DeJong pushed the lead to a 3-0 with his 200th career RBI in the third.
St. Louis is an NL-best 33-16 since the All-Star break.
The Cardinals, thanks to back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, played five games in a span of 51 hours, 44 minutes and came away with a 4-1 record.
Shildt was impressed with his team's performance during the high-volume stretch.
"You saw zero decline in effort mentally and physically," Shildt said. "Guys were grinding every single pitch, all five games and they were rewarded for it."
Cubs 5, Mariners 1: After not scoring for nearly three full games, the Cubs were desperate for a big hit or a lucky break.
Both played a role in Chicago's late rally on Monday at Wrigley Field.
Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cubs have a 2½-game lead for the second wild card in the NL.
The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn't been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.
"Our lineup did an unbelievable job today just being persistent," starter Kyle Hendricks said. "Putting together great at-bats all game. That's what we've been doing the last few days, but had just been hitting balls right at guys and not finding holes."
Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau then came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.
On the play, Bryant and Rizzo advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and then pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. was intentionally walked to load the bases. Schwarber followed with a grounder down the line that hit off first base and rolled down the line in foul territory as all three runners scored for a 4-1 Chicago lead.
If the ball doesn't hit the bag, first baseman Austin Nola might have been able to make a play on it, or at least keep it in the infield.
"We needed to have that one break," manager Joe Maddon said. "We needed something like that to get us rolling in the right direction."
Addison Russell plated Schwarber with a grounder to shortstop to cap the rally.
David Phelps (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck closed it out.
Hendricks allowed one run on three hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter despite only throwing 81 pitches.
Seattle rookie Justus Sheffield left with the lead after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out a career-high seven.
The Cubs had runners on base in each inning against Sheffield, but went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position — leaving a total of nine runners on base through five.
"Justus Sheffield was awesome," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Really, really excited about what I saw out of him today. In this environment, first time pitching in this kind of setting, I thought he handled it great."
The Mariners got their run off Hendricks in the fifth on back-to-back doubles with one out by Dylan Moore and Dee Gordon.