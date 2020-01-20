Cardinals' Carpenter 'just wanted to apologize' for bad 2019

"The good news is that Matt's capable of hitting anywhere (in the lineup). I really, firmly believe that," Shildt said. "And I also really, firmly believe he's ready to be in a great spot to compete and help us this year and be a more complete hitter."

Pitcher Adam Wainwright said he thinks last year might end up helping Carpenter in the long run.

"I think he probably will tell you that he needed to do a lot of things different with his swing and his approach," Wainwright said. "I think he's worked really hard on that in the offseason this year."

Carpenter expects to go into camp competing for a spot.

"Just like everybody does, you have to come into spring training and try and earn a job," Carpenter said. "It's not a guarantee. That's my mindset. I want to come in and find a way back on the field more consistently. You got to perform to do that. Nothing is given to you. I'm ready for that challenge."

"Sometimes it's good to just have years like that," he said. "I really look at last season for me as more of a good thing than a bad thing. Was I happy I performed like I did? Of course not. But now having gone through it, I'm glad it happened. I've got a lot of personal motivation."

NOTES: DeWitt confirmed the Cardinals' payroll for 2020 will remain about $170 million and said that was "pushing the envelope." ... C Yadier Molina is in the last year his three-year $60 million contract that he said in 2018 would be his last one. Molina has played in 2,081 total games for the Cardinals and won nine Gold Gloves. He said Monday he would be open to returning to the Cardinals. "If they want me, they are the only team I want to play for," Molina said. "If they do want to move apart, that's it for me. I would love to play with the Cardinals." He said there is no timing for any contract talks. "Probably two more years, would be great."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0