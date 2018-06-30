Cardinal struggles continue

BRAVES 11, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a grand slam, Max Fried took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Saturday night.

The Braves have won the first two games of the three-game set. The Cardinals have dropped three in a row.

Fried (1-2) stymied the Cardinals on 101 pitches before being pulled with two outs in the seventh. Recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the game, he struck out 11, allowed four singles and walked three.

Luke Weaver (4-7) went 4 ? innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five. He gave up homers to Markakis in his final inning and a two-run shot to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the second.

The Braves sent 11 players to the plate in the six-run fifth. After Ozzie Albies doubled in Fried, the Cardinals intentionally walked Freddie Freeman to face Markakis. The right fielder hit his ninth homer of the season and fourth career grand slam off a 3-2 pitch. He hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to bring in Albies, finishing with five RBIs on the day.

Albies went 3 for 5 and has a 10-game hit streak, batting .467 (21 for 47) during that span.

