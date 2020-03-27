CAPITOL RECAP: Residents ordered to stay home; unemployment surges; disaster declaration;

While Pritzker said “Illinoisans of all political stripes are doing their part” in addressing the virus, he added “I'm finding it hard to contain my anger with Donald Trump's response to this national crisis.”

Trump, in a Tweet, took aim at Pritzker, other critical governors and the media.

“(JB Pritzker), Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!” the president posted to Twitter.

That prompted a Twitter response from Pritzker and his comments at the daily briefing later in the afternoon.

“You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job,” the governor wrote.