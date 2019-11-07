A special cabaret fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, for Robyn Messerly — a busy wife, mom and dance teacher who was diagnosed earlier this year with colorectal cancer. A GoFundMe page — created in October, titled “Cancer Messed With the Wrong Dancer” — has raised $4,005 toward a $5,000 goal.
A teacher at Kim's School of Dance and Tumbling in Moline, Messerly had gastrointestinal symptoms this past spring and assumed they were temporary and related to busy life, according to the page. However, her doctor felt a colonoscopy was indicated, even though she's only 38, and this past May she was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Messerly's treatment requires chemotherapy (she's currently been undergoing this in the Q-C since June), radiation and surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Sunday Spotlight benefit is to help cover the medical costs, as well as costs of traveling for medical appointments and loss of income during the time Messerly will be unable to work. “Robyn is a caring, loving, incredible person who is loved by so many members of this community,” according to the event's Facebook page. “She is an integral part of the performing arts community, and we want to give back to her the love and compassion she has given to so many.”
Her daughters Clara and Grace were in the Spotlight production of “Matilda,” and Kim's School of Dance has held its recital at the Spotlight every year, venue co-owner Sara Tubbs said.
Tickets for the benefit are $10 for adults and $5 for children, available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com. There will be a taco bar, silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a live performance (including from Kim's School of Dance). The bar will be open and desserts will also be for sale.