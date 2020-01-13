Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in another Hawaii comeback

Equally hard was the playoff hole, which was No. 10 because of the water on the 18th green. Steele again looked to have the advantage with a great drive that left him 88 yards away in the fairway, with Smith over by the trees in the right rough. Smith chased a shot low and onto the green to 10 feet.

Steele, so used to having a blast of wind in his face on that hole, tried to get a shot to the back tier toward the pin, because anything less would spin back to the lower tier. Instead, it sailed over the green, he chipped some 15 feet by the hole and missed his par putt.

And there was Smith, who an hour or so earlier had stood on the 17th tee wondering how he could win from two shots behind, and now was two putts and 10 feet away from a PGA Tour victory he could call his own.

He twice won the Australian PGA Championship. He shared a team title with Jonas Blixt three years ago in New Orleans.

"My first individual win on the PGA Tour, it's definitely going to be one I never forget," Smith said. "Given the conditions and how tough it was, I'll draw back on this in the future."

For the week, Smith made 21 birdies for $10,500 toward the Australian fires relief fund, along with other contributions from the PGA Tour and $125,000 from the International team at the Presidents Cup.