WHAT WE KNOW: Cambridge has been working on a new park pavilion for several years now.
WHAT'S NEW: Village trustees on Monday approved a bid from Double S Masonry of Geneseo for concrete piers and a slab for the new pavilion in College Square Park. The board also added up to $1,000 to the $13,000 quote in order to get concrete that is 6 inches thick rather than 4 inches thick.
WHAT'S NEXT: Residents can begin coming to the village hall to fill out an application for a new tree. The board approved an incentive program that will give residents money off their water bills. Up to 25 applications per year will be accepted.
The board also approved the Combine Bar and Grill's request for a band and the American Legion's request for space in front of the business for grilling and karaoke for Sept. 28, the night of Cambridge Homecoming. Village administrator Steve Brown noted the two businesses have decided to combine their two events to have one street dance that night. He said between them, they had eight or 10 class reunions scheduled.