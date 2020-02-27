Build your own tacos, quesadillas, bowls, salads and, of course, burritos at California Burritos Mexican Grill, which opened a few months ago at 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf.

Tacos are available with a hard or soft shell, and burritos and quesadillas may be made with flour, black bean or spinach tortillas. Toppings and fillings include steak, chicken, carnitas, vegetables, rice, beans, various sauces, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch, guacamole and more. Other menu items include fish tacos; California fries topped with steak, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream; and kids’ meals with a taco or quesadilla, rice, beans, chips and a drink.

California Burritos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page. For more information, call 563-888-1982, visit californiaburritosia.com, or find California Burritos on Facebook.

