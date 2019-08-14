1/2 cup whole, raw almonds
1/2 cup pecan halves
1/2 cup walnut halves
1/4 cup unsalted, shelled sunflower seeds
1/4 cup unsalted, shelled pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons canola oil (I use olive)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
2 pinches cayenne pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and toss well to coat.
On a baking sheet, spread the nuts in a single layer and bake, shaking them every few minutes, until toasted and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Let the nuts cool and store in an airtight container or resealable bag.
Recipe source: foodnetwork.com.