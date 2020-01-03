With Trump’s farm bailout came surprising profits, but little help for the neediest

The disparity runs too deep to be solved by a government bailout, Belasco said. According to 2018 data, more than 70 percent of farm households had a high level of financial risk in 2018. But of those that qualify as very large (median income $756,000), only 25 percent fit into that same category.

"The philosophical question is: Should we have trade aid for farmers who are at a low risk of losing their farm?" Belasco asked. "Most other safety-net programs are income-adjusted," he added later. "Farm policy doesn't do that at all."

Indeed, the past two years have been marked by a sharp rise in bankruptcies in the nation's deepest farm country. A quarter of the nation's farms sit in super agriculture-dependent areas - places where more than 1 in 7 people live on farms. Among them, the rate of farm-specific bankruptcies (Chapter 12) has more than tripled since 2015.

But farms' stress doesn't just show up in family-farm bankruptcies. Some farmers don't meet the requirements for Chapter 12, and many others in farm country depend on farms for their livelihood even if they don't grow much themselves. Across the board - whether it's the liquidation of Chapter 7 or the restructuring of Chapters 11 and 13 - bankruptcies in these farming-dependent areas are rising faster than in the rest of the nation.