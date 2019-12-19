With Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island shutting down, door closes on potential of indoor cannabis smoking lounge in Q-C

Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island, which might have been the most likely spot to offer indoor cannabis smoking in Illinois when recreational marijuana becomes legal Jan. 1, is closing at the end of 2019.
Michelle Royal, owner of the cigar and hookah smoking lounge, said she had considered adding indoor cannabis smoking to her operation, but it's not going to happen.
She said she likely would have had to relocate from her existing location at 130 18th St. in Rock Island. Federal funds were used for recent renovations of that building, and therefore, its owners have to follow federal guidelines, which prohibit marijuana use. Also, the Rock Island City Council would have to vote on whether to allow such a business.
"If there's no light at the end of the tunnel, I really have no other choice," Royal said. "Where do I go? There's not enough meat on the bone. … We're behind on rent, and if we don't have something in play in the next few weeks, (my landlord) would have to send a notice of closing the store."
Illinois legislation approved last month clarified that any stand-alone cannabis smoking lounges must operate out of existing tobacco smoking lounges. Also, those businesses cannot sell food or drinks.
Existing smoking lounges are required to generate 80% of their proceeds from sale of tobacco products, and that requirement would stand even if cannabis smoking were added.
Royal said she had gone to several city meetings as cannabis guidelines were discussed, and at one point, she thought things looked promising. She did not formally approach the city council, but she had conversations with her alderman, Dylan Parker in Ward 5, she said.
"There was no formal presentation. Lots of ideas from the private sector on how could we create these clubs that would generate enough revenue to sustain a business," Parker said.
Those talks ended when state legislation was approved last month restricting cannabis smoking in lounges to current tobacco lounges or cannabis dispensaries.
And while Royal believes another entity could open next year as a cannabis smoking lounge in Rock Island, Mayor Mike Thoms pushed back against that idea.
“There was no definitive decision on how we were going to handle it,” Thoms said Wednesday. He further said most city council members, but not all, are not in favor of smoking lounges for cannabis use.
Randy Tweet, Rock Island’s city manager, said Tuesday it was his and the city’s understanding that smoking lounges, if they decided to enter the cannabis market, would still need to have 80% of their sales coming from tobacco.
“You wouldn’t be able to make any money off of the marijuana,” Tweet said, mentioning no business has formally approached the city.
Thoms echoed Tweet and said Rock Island’s ordinance allows for on-site consumption for a dispensary, should one open in the city.
Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, in Milan, will start recreational sales at 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Shannon Ballegeer, manager of NTI, said Wednesday there had been discussions about adding an on-site consumption aspect to the Milan dispensary, but NTI hasn’t “made any moves towards obtaining one.”
For Royal, operations will end at the end of business on Dec. 31, and then a job search will follow.
She thanked her customers for their support over the years. “I wish we could stay forever, but that’s not (happening). And shame on Rock Island for not being a little more proactive,” she said.
Miles Brainard, Rock Island's planning and redevelopment administrator, said it's difficult to be proactive when there is uncertainty around recreational cannabis.
"The city is really just making sure it is not putting itself into any legal danger. We've attempted as much as we can to adhere to what the state allows us to do, and steer clear of what it does not allow us to do," he said.