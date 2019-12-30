What to know if you go: Here's what to expect at the Milan dispensary

A free shuttle will begin running at midnight Wednesday for those wanting to get in line to make legal recreational marijuana purchases in Milan Jan. 1.
Shannon Ballegeer, manager of Nature’s Treatment of Illinois at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, said NTI has rented space in four parking lots for people to park and wait for a free shuttle that will run every 30 minutes.
Those lots are: U-Haul, formerly Kmart, 3840 46th Ave, Rock Island; Traditional Floors, 1920 1st Ave E in Milan and motorists are discouraged from parking in the nearby trampoline park’s lot; Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 2009 10th Ave E in Milan; and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 801 Tech Drive in Milan, just blocks away from NTI.
Parking at NTI will be restricted to medical marijuana patients, handicapped parking, employees and vendors. Limited parking will be available at Stern Beverage next door to NTI. Nearby grass areas will be blocked off so motorists do not park in mud.
The bus shuttle begins at midnight Wednesday and will operate until 9 p.m. that same day. Doors open at NTI at 6 a.m. and will close for the night at 9 p.m.
The dispensary will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Once at NTI, customers can occupy a heated tent, with plastic flooring laid down inside of it, next to the building. The tent can hold up to 500 people and there will be at least five portable bathrooms for customers to use.
“We don’t know if people are planning on camping out. We don’t know if people are going to go out on New Year’s Eve and try to come here as bars close and things like that. We just wanted to be prepared for it as soon as we thought people would start. We may only have 50 to 100 people show up around midnight, but that’s totally fine. We’ll be prepared for up to 500,” Ballegeer said.
To purchase recreational cannabis Jan. 1, customers must have a valid photo ID and be at least 21. All purchases are cash only. Twenty people at a time will be allowed into the dispensary waiting area.
Camping out is discouraged and could lead to some sort of enforcement, as the Village of Milan was opposed to tents, Ballegeer said.
Anyone using Uber or Lyft, ride-sharing services, can be dropped off in front of NTI. New Year’s Eve and the early hours of Jan. 1 have traditionally seen surge-pricing — increased prices because of an increase in the number of riders in a given area.
Recreational customers can expect limited supplies with the buying options of up to two packages of edibles and two cartridges, for vaping. That “will hopefully make sure everyone has a chance to get something and no one waiting in line will get turned away empty-handed,” Ballegeer said.
“We have a lot of edibles in stock, so I have a feeling the edibles might go into January 2, but I know we’re going to sell out of any concentrates and any cartridges we have available. We just don’t have enough of them.”
There will still be flower for purchase by medical users. As far as what happens after the supply runs out, Ballegeer said the logistics of restocking has yet to be figured out.
“We’re not sure if the shipments will be coming in quickly over the next couple of weeks, or delayed. We’ll just have to wait and see, depending on what the cultivators” decide to do, she said.
Overall, she said, Jan. 1 will be a celebration.
“It will definitely be exciting. I think a lot of what we’re doing with the tent and having food trucks available is we want to make it a fun celebration of legalization — not only just to celebrate the sale of it, but the fact that Illinois has made it legal,” she said.
“It will be an exciting time. Leading up to it is very stressful, but once we get going I think it will be really fun.”