Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

DES MOINES — Waiters, waitresses, bartenders, hotel employees and other workers in Iowa’s accommodation and food services industries who were idled due to the COVID-19 outbreak are filing jobless benefits claims in droves, state officials said Thursday.
Iowa Workforce Development officials report the initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21 was 40,952 and the agency paid a total of $10,674,712 of unemployment insurance benefits to Iowans for the week ending on March 20, reflecting the pace of layoffs.
The maximum amount of unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to IWD officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.
Claimants can expect to receive payment within seven to 10 days after the date the claim is filed, according to an IWD spokeswoman. The maximum number of weeks a claimant is eligible is 26 weeks, the agency said. But, if a claimant is working part-time and reporting wages, the number of weeks is extended due to only receiving a partial payment each week.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, to this point, March unemployment claims total 133,763 compared with 27,493 over the same period in 2019.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
In Iowa, the top five industries with the most coronavirus-related claims in March 15-21 time period were accommodation and food services (13,364); health care and social assistance (4,936), education services (2,698), other services (1,999), and retail trade (1,710).
Last week IWD Director Beth Townsend called the volume of Iowans filing for unemployment benefits “staggering” and approaching in one week what normally would be a month’s worth of claims.
IWD employees were able to process all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in the latest weekly time frame despite the significant surge in claims, but Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday apologized for delays and said the agency had dedicated 250 staff members to processing claim requests.
On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and a number of other businesses as part of a widespread economic shutdown caused by the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has resulted in one death triggered 145 known confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.
The extraordinary order imposed restrictions on gatherings larger than 10 people, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares, casinos and a number of other Iowa businesses until the end March 31 unless it gets changed or extended. She has stopped short, however, of instituting a shelter in place order that would halt all but essential business.
Dave Swenson, an economist and professor at Iowa State University, called Thursday’s numbers “unprecedented” for a one-week spike.
He said the average Iowa monthly unemployment during the Great Recession, so 2007 to 2009, increased to 47,000, and Iowa just saw nearly 42,000 claims filed last week alone.
“So just a weekly unemployment that we just had with new claims was not that far off from the total unemployment that we realized during the Great Recession. So that’s a heck of a number,” he said.
Looking forward, Swenson declined to give specific number predictions. He said recessions normally happens with unemployment growing, not spiking like what is currently happening and what it likely will do again next week.
But the reduction could have less long-term impact depending on the recovery.
“I’m sorry, but we don’t know. We’re so early in this, we don’t know. And people who I believe act like they know don’t know; I think they’re just offering up some good guesses,” he said.
Swenson said the federal stimulus package, with a $1,200 check for each person and an expansion of unemployment benefits, are needed steps.
The Iowa-based economist again declined to give any specific numbers of unemployment he thinks may be on the horizon. That was done because he is self-advised to be careful as no one is sure what the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic will be as it continues to spread across the U.S. and other parts of the world.
“We are slaves to this virus. The economy is a slave to this virus right now and to pretend otherwise is foolish,” Swenson said.
