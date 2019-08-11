GENESEO — Websites to Impress, Inc. a growing Geneseo company offering web design and digital marketing services, has relocated to a new, larger office and rebranded as Team WTI. The team moved from its downtown Geneseo location to 1 White Pine Road, along the busy Wolf Road corridor.
Since 2003, Websites to Impress, Inc. has served local, national and international customers. With offices in Geneseo and Davenport, the Team WTI staff specializes in website design, development, and maintenance as well as digital marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click ads, social media marketing and management, email marketing, reputation management and Amazon advertising.
"Our new location allows us more flexibility and room for growth while allowing us to still have a base in our hometown of Geneseo," Team WTI President Kim Gehling said. “As Team WTI, we’re able to better reflect the wide array of services we offer our customers.”
The company's mission is to provide "high-quality web and digital marketing services to all clients," Gehling said. "We have a talented team of web designers, digital marketing specialists, social media marketers and project managers to work in collaboration on our client projects.”
Websites to Impress is segmented into three main sectors: custom web design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and web hosting services. For more information, visit www.teamwti.com.