Update: Lee Enterprises to buy Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway newspapers

Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term, 9% financing to Lee, which Lee will use to pay for the Berkshire properties and refinance Lee's approximately $400 million in existing debt. Berkshire will be Lee's sole lender after the deal closes.

Lee's portfolio will grow to 81 daily papers, nearly doubling its audience size, the company said. The deal is expected to close in mid-March.

Analyst coverage of Lee’s purchase largely focused on Buffett’s departure from newspaper ownership. Headlines in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg pointed to that development.

Peter Cohan, an instructor at Babson College in Massachusetts who also analyzes the media, said the sale amounted to Buffett losing faith in the newspaper business. “To me, it says the local industry newspaper model that he liked so much is fundamentally broken and can’t be fixed.”

Others gave color to Wednesday’s action.

Rick Edmonds is the media business analyst for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a global leader in journalism education and strategy, based in Florida. He noted Lee gains a national footprint by acquiring papers in the South, such as in Charlottesville, Va., and Greensboro, N.C.