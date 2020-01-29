Update: Lee Enterprises to buy Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway newspapers

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company announced Wednesday.
The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Among the daily papers are the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina.
Lee is based in Davenport and operates the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media's real estate.
Lee has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” said Mary Junck, Lee's chairwoman. “It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.”
Warren Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and CEO, said he and his partner, Charlie Munger, have long admired Lee.
“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges,” Buffett said.
Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term, 9% financing to Lee, which Lee will use to pay for the Berkshire properties and refinance Lee's approximately $400 million in existing debt. Berkshire will be Lee's sole lender after the deal closes.
Lee's portfolio will grow to 81 daily papers, nearly doubling its audience size, the company said. The deal is expected to close in mid-March.
Analyst coverage of Lee’s purchase largely focused on Buffett’s departure from newspaper ownership. Headlines in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg pointed to that development.
Peter Cohan, an instructor at Babson College in Massachusetts who also analyzes the media, said the sale amounted to Buffet losing faith in the newspaper business. “To me, it says the local industry newspaper model that he liked so much is fundamentally broken and can’t be fixed.”
Others gave color to Wednesday’s action.
Rick Edmonds is the media business analyst for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a global leader in journalism education and strategy, based in Florida. He noted Lee gains a national footprint by acquiring papers in the South, such as in Charlottesville, Va., and Greensboro, N.C.
“For those who may not follow the industry closely, Buffett’s exit will probably be read as a high-profile vote of no confidence. However there is no reason to think any of the papers will shut down — though they may well shrink further and eliminate print editions some days of the week over the next several years,” Edmonds wrote for Poynter.
Shares in Lee increased Wednesday as the markets opened with news of the acquisition. After closing Tuesday at $1.26, Lee stock opened at $2.37, at one point rose to more than $3 per share, and closed at $2.10 Wednesday.