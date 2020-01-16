United Way QC begins BOLD Initative, helping non-profits learn from business leaders

Experts in the Quad-City business community will offer their perspective and tips to local non-profits as part of the United Way's new BOLD Initiative.

Beginning Jan. 16, a variety of human service non-profit leaders received tips and tricks from Deere Employees Credit Union Chief Retail Officer Ryan Cannady on fund development and Mindfire Communications Co-owner Amy Behning on Marketing and Communications.

"I think it's important that our non-profit sector has resources to be better able to deliver on their missions," United Way of the Quad Cities CEO Rene Gellerman said Thursday. "A lot of the time, non-profits don't have the money to invest in professional development or technology or research, and so we thought we would partner with the agencies that help to fund this program and really leverage the expertise in our community and help the non-profits."

Gellerman said United Way looked for the best and willing in the business sector. "We looked for experts in these areas and we didn't want to shortchange our non-profits."

Cannady said the work non-profits do in the community is critical. "So if I have a few things along the way that I can help them be more efficient or successful, I 100% want to do that."