Metropolitan Area

August 2019

August

2018

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.6%

4.4%

-0.8

Carbondale-Marion

3.8%

5.2%

-1.4

Champaign-Urbana

3.7%

4.8%

-1.1

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

3.6%

3.9%

-0.3

Danville

5.2%

6.5%

-1.3

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

4.0%

-0.2

Decatur

5.0%

5.8%

-0.8

Elgin

3.7%

4.7%

-1.0

Kankakee

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.6%

4.3%

-0.7

Peoria

4.3%

5.1%

-0.8

Rockford

5.5%

5.6%

-0.1

Springfield

3.5%

4.4%

-0.9

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.8%

-1.0

Illinois Statewide

3.8%

4.3%

-0.5

     * Data subject to revision.

The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas compared to last August, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in twelve Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in two.

 "Illinois has a bright future for residents and businesses, and we’re building an economy that works for everyone throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. 

Illinois businesses added jobs in 12 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.6%, +1,500), Danville (+2.6%, +700), and Champaign-Urbana (+2.5%, +2,600). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+0.9% or +34,000). The two metro areas showing an over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Kankakee (-1.1%, -500) and Peoria (-0.3%, -500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Leisure and Hospitality (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), Manufacturing (8 of 14) and Professional and Business Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2019 with August 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – August 2019

Metropolitan Area

August

2019*

August

2018**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

90,900

90,600

300

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,200

56,700

1,500

Champaign-Urbana MSA

107,100

104,500

2,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,846,000

3,812,000

34,000

Danville MSA

27,500

26,800

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

189,000

186,800

2,200

Decatur MSA

52,400

52,000

400

Elgin Metro Division

268,400

264,800

3,600

Kankakee MSA

46,000

46,500

-500

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

435,700

426,700

9,000

Peoria MSA

176,800

177,300

-500

Rockford MSA

154,000

153,100

900

Springfield MSA

118,700

117,300

1,400

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

243,200

240,500

2,700

Illinois Statewide

6,203,700

6,142,200

61,500

                *Preliminary    **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Aug 2019

Aug 2018

Over-the-Year Change

 Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IL-IA MSA

  Henry County

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

  Mercer County

4.0 %

4.5 %

-0.5

  Rock Island County

4.4 %

5.1 %

-0.7

 Cities

 

 

 

 Galesburg city

5.3 %

6.3 %

-1.0

 Moline city

4.3 %

4.9 %

-0.6

 Rock Island city

3.3 %

4.2 %

-0.9

 Counties

 

 

 

 Bureau County

3.9 %

4.8 %

-0.9

 Fulton County

5.0 %

6.1 %

-1.1

 Henderson County

4.6 %

5.0 %

-0.4

 Knox County

4.4 %

5.3 %

-0.9

 Stark County

4.9 %

5.8 %

-0.9

 Warren County

3.6 %

4.3 %

-0.7

 Whiteside County

3.9 %

4.6 %

-0.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IL-IA MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in August 2019 from 4.0 percent in August 2018. The last time the August rate was equal to or lower was in 2000 when it was 3.6 percent. 

Total nonfarm employment increased +2,200 compared to August 2018. The Construction (+1,400), Leisure-Hospitality (+600), Manufacturing (+600), and Professional-Business Services (+500) sectors reported the largest payroll gains. The Retail Trade (-800), Educational-Health Services (-300), and Government (-300) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

 

