Metropolitan Area
August 2019
August
2018
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.6%
4.4%
-0.8
Carbondale-Marion
3.8%
5.2%
-1.4
Champaign-Urbana
3.7%
4.8%
-1.1
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
3.6%
3.9%
-0.3
Danville
5.2%
6.5%
-1.3
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
3.8%
4.0%
-0.2
Decatur
5.0%
5.8%
-0.8
Elgin
3.7%
4.7%
-1.0
Kankakee
4.3%
5.3%
-1.0
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
3.6%
4.3%
-0.7
Peoria
4.3%
5.1%
-0.8
Rockford
5.5%
5.6%
-0.1
Springfield
3.5%
4.4%
-0.9
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.8%
4.8%
-1.0
Illinois Statewide
3.8%
4.3%
-0.5
* Data subject to revision.
The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas compared to last August, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in twelve Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in two.
"Illinois has a bright future for residents and businesses, and we’re building an economy that works for everyone throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.
Illinois businesses added jobs in 12 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.6%, +1,500), Danville (+2.6%, +700), and Champaign-Urbana (+2.5%, +2,600). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+0.9% or +34,000). The two metro areas showing an over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Kankakee (-1.1%, -500) and Peoria (-0.3%, -500).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Leisure and Hospitality (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), Manufacturing (8 of 14) and Professional and Business Services (8 of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2019 with August 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – August 2019
Metropolitan Area
August
2019*
August
2018**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA
90,900
90,600
300
Carbondale-Marion MSA
58,200
56,700
1,500
Champaign-Urbana MSA
107,100
104,500
2,600
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,846,000
3,812,000
34,000
Danville MSA
27,500
26,800
700
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
189,000
186,800
2,200
Decatur MSA
52,400
52,000
400
Elgin Metro Division
268,400
264,800
3,600
Kankakee MSA
46,000
46,500
-500
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
435,700
426,700
9,000
Peoria MSA
176,800
177,300
-500
Rockford MSA
154,000
153,100
900
Springfield MSA
118,700
117,300
1,400
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
243,200
240,500
2,700
Illinois Statewide
6,203,700
6,142,200
61,500
*Preliminary **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Aug 2019
Aug 2018
Over-the-Year Change
Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IL-IA MSA
Henry County
4.1 %
4.9 %
-0.8
Mercer County
4.0 %
4.5 %
-0.5
Rock Island County
4.4 %
5.1 %
-0.7
Cities
Galesburg city
5.3 %
6.3 %
-1.0
Moline city
4.3 %
4.9 %
-0.6
Rock Island city
3.3 %
4.2 %
-0.9
Counties
Bureau County
3.9 %
4.8 %
-0.9
Fulton County
5.0 %
6.1 %
-1.1
Henderson County
4.6 %
5.0 %
-0.4
Knox County
4.4 %
5.3 %
-0.9
Stark County
4.9 %
5.8 %
-0.9
Warren County
3.6 %
4.3 %
-0.7
Whiteside County
3.9 %
4.6 %
-0.7
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IL-IA MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in August 2019 from 4.0 percent in August 2018. The last time the August rate was equal to or lower was in 2000 when it was 3.6 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +2,200 compared to August 2018. The Construction (+1,400), Leisure-Hospitality (+600), Manufacturing (+600), and Professional-Business Services (+500) sectors reported the largest payroll gains. The Retail Trade (-800), Educational-Health Services (-300), and Government (-300) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.