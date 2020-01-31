You are the owner of this article.
Two Davenport Hy-Vees, one Walmart changing hours
Two Davenport Hy-Vees, one Walmart changing hours

Three Davenport retail locations will no longer have 24-hour shopping hours.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 2, Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, is changing its store hours to 6 a.m. to midnight, instead of operating 24-hour days. The store will close at 12 a.m. Sunday and reopen at 6 a.m. that same day.

"We're continually looking at how we can best serve our customers. Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our stores, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods," a Walmart emailed statement said this week.

Effective Monday, two Hy-Vee locations, 2200 W. Kimberly Road and 4064 E. 53rd St. at Utica Ridge, will change their hours to 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," a Hy-Vee emailed statement said this week.

Other Walmart and Hy-Vee locations in the Quad-Cities will continue operating with their current store hours.

