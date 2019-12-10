'Trump’s failed policies are destroying American jobs': Former VP Joe Biden weighs in on Deere layoffs

Less than 24 hours after a second round of layoffs were reported at John Deere, former Vice President and 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden weighed in from the campaign trail.

"It’s been just two months since John Deere laid off 160 workers in the Quad Cities in part because of President Trump’s reckless trade war—and now, a second round of layoffs is expected in the same community," Biden tweeted Tuesday morning.

The Democratic presidential hopeful didn't mince words: "Trump’s failed policies are destroying American jobs."

Per a notice filed with the state of Iowa, Deere & Co. will lay off 57 workers from the Davenport Works facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The employees were notified Dec. 2, and their indefinite layoff will be effective Jan. 6, 2020.

This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility.