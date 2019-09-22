MOLINE — You better be tough — mentally and physically — if you want to work at Moline Forge. So says a guy who should know, Allen Reed, who worked on the hammer line for about eight years and is now in maintenance.
In his new role, he comes in early in the morning and lights the furnaces and loads them with steel so it’s all hot when his fellow workers report for work at 6 a.m. That’s hot as in 2,380 degrees Fahrenheit.
But he remembers his time on the hammer line well.
“To be honest with you, the average person probably isn’t going to make it out there,” he said. “It’s really tough. It’s hot in the summer, it’s brutal hot.
“It’s nice in the winter because you got the furnace running 2300 degrees. And that’s perfect forging weather.”
For a new person, it’s a little like a kid going out for tackle football at his middle school for the first time, Reed said.
He’s seen grown men come in thinking they could handle the heat because of previous work in heat and not pan out.
“A lot of them do make it, but there’s people that come in and just aren’t going to make it,” he said, indicating he can usually tell pretty quickly.
“Sometimes we will break in a guy and build him up to it, which takes a little bit of time,” Reed said. “But we can get him there. You can’t just go in and throw him on a 50-pound part. You got to work him into it. We can take somebody out there and break them off in 10 minutes, and they are going home. But you got to ease them into it.”
Fellow workers come in at 6 a.m. and start making parts.
There’s a lot to forging, which is essentially shaping hot steel into the proper part.
“When I am making parts, I am looking for a lot of different things,” Reed said. “Cracks, scales, make sure it fills in and when you forge a part, you make sure it’s in specs. Your make sure it’s a quality part. We got to make sure we are on top of that.”
“You got to figure you got a furnace with hot parts in it, 2,380 degrees,” he added. “That part comes down to a guy. He makes the part and puts it on a table. This guy trims it and puts it in a tub. So when you got this tub of hot parts here. They’re 2000 degrees.
“You got a furnace here and you got a guy making them. The fans are blowing the heat away from you. But after awhile it just stays hot.”
Reed is very proud of the work done at Moline Forge.
“We are actually a world-class provider, a supplier for John Deere and Caterpillar,” he said. And yes, he takes pride in his work, especially when he sees a tractor or construction vehicle that he knows he may have contributed a forged part to. “Definitely,” he said. “Because it was made right here in the USA. I am proud to be a part of that.”
The pay there ranges from $15 to $25 an hour. The company has a Christmas bonus, some profit sharing and a good benefits package, Reed indicated.
It also really concentrates on safety under Dorce DeDecker who “turned the place around,” Reed said after he came on board.
“The safety and OSHA. he’s put a lot together in a short period of time,” Reed said. ““He comes in here and people are wearing their seat belts on their fork trucks. They’re honking their horns.
“We went through fire training. Severe weather (training), just all kinds of stuff. We put up new signs, first-aid kits, eye-wash stations, dehydration, heat stress. He’s put that all on the plate before summer got here.
“They put Gatorade out there. We got to make sure we drink plenty of fluids. I can go on and on.”
It doesn’t require college to work in the labor division of forging, but it’s not an easy job by any means.
“If you want to go out there and sacrifice a little bit,” he said, “you get something in return.”