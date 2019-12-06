There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.

There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. That's because the number of medical marijuana patients has nearly doubled this year, and are using up a limited supply. For Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, that means recreational users are unlikely to find flower marijuana at its store for months.

Pot users, ages 21 and up, will only be able to purchase edibles and vaping cartridges when recreational marijuana is legalized Jan. 1, said Shannon Ballegeer, NTI’s manager.

There are 94,373 residents with medical cards, as of Dec. 4, 2019, up from 49,366 on Dec. 11, 2018, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The biggest spike came in August, after Gov. JB Pritzker Ballegeer signed a law to add chronic pain as a qualifying condition for a medical card. The launch of the opioid alternative program also increased numbers this year.

Social media theories say supply is being hoarded so it's available for the recreational market. That's not the case, Ballegeer said.