Bettendorf-based TBK Bank Sports Complex has a new CEO.
Dave Stow, formerly of Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, will assume the role October 14. He was the vice president of venue operations there.
Stow has also served as the associate director of the U.S. Olympic Training Center, overseeing multiple Olympic trials and World Cups. And he has experience managing many events, including Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII and XXXVII.
"I am excited to be a part of an organization that has seen so much success in a short period of time," Stow said in a release. "I look forward to getting to know the community and helping to bring recognition to the Quad-Cities with the growth of the TBK Bank Sports Complex."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Chairman Doug Kratz also expressed excitement about Stow's hire. "I am proud to bring someone of Dave's caliber here, which speaks volumes as to what we are trying to accomplish at TBK Bank Sports Complex."
1 of 25
A soccer goal and stadium lighting is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Multipurpose turf soccer and baseball fields are nearing completion at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The fields can be used for soccer games but also include two opposite infields and could alternately hold two baseball games at once, sharing an outfield. The complex is expected to open May 4.
Workers walk through the main floor of High 5 Lanes & Games where arcade games will be placed alongside the bar and restaurant in the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The goal is to keep families within the complex, Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said.
A soccer goal and stadium lighting is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Tire tracks are seen over what will become the indoor soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The main bar at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf, inside the TBK Bank Sports Complex, will be open to adults-only after 9 p.m.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Industrial style lighting is seen over the bar at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The redemption counter where tickets will be redeemed for prizes is seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A painter works in a hallway joining High 5 Lanes & Games to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A multipurpose turf field has temporary fencing set up to mark the edge of an outfield.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Workers prepare a basketball court at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Pallets of hard maple wood are seen set out to construct the basketball surface at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Digs, a tiki themed bar, is seen adjacent to where sand volleyball courts will be installed at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The future site of the indoor volleyball courts are seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The main lobby and tournament check-in area is seen on the first floor between the basketball courts and soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
This space will become a members-only gym upstairs between the soccer fields and basketball courts.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Outdoor work is seen from one of the entrances at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Marketing director Kira Brabeck walks and talks with Quad-City Times reporter Jennifer DeWitt at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
One of two single-use turf baseball fields is seen at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Banquet rooms which can be separated for different uses or joined for larger events are seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The future site of an athletic apparel and equipment shop is seen to provide for last-minute needs or forgotten gear for athletes at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The upper bar is seen at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Multipurpose turf soccer and baseball fields are nearing completion at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The fields can be used for soccer games but also include two opposite infields and could alternately hold two baseball games at once, sharing an outfield. The complex is expected to open May 4.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Workers walk through the main floor of High 5 Lanes & Games where arcade games will be placed alongside the bar and restaurant in the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The goal is to keep families within the complex, Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Continuous basketball courts allow multiple games to be played at once at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Marketing director Kira Brabeck talks over plans at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A dirt surface is laid before turf arrives for an indoor soccer field at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An entrance to High 5 Lanes & Games at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. The entertainment center will attract families at the complex for sporting events, developers say.