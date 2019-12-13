Sports betting boosting Iowa’s overall gambling

The overall numbers break down to nearly $85.1 million wagered online using the apps now offered by 10 casinos and $67.9 million via the venues where betting activity is retail — meaning patrons have to travel to a casino where they’ve registered to physically place a bet.

Overall adjusted gross revenue stood at nearly $16.4 million for the year to date — split $9.74 million retail and $6.635 million online, according to commission data.

Eric Preuss, manager of the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Iowa Gambling Treatment program, said it is too early in Iowa’s experience with legalized sports betting to measure potential problems associated with an activity that already may have been going on but not under state regulation.

“We still have individuals that are coming in for treatment for sports wagering but it’s not necessarily a higher rate than prior to the legalization of sports wagering,” Preuss noted. “We’ve started tracking sports wagering-specific calls to 1-800-BETSOFF and to YourLifeIowa.org back in August and we’ve seen some but it’s kind of early. We projected that we would probably see an increase in the number of admissions but it’s a bit of throwing a dart on a wall because we really don’t know.”