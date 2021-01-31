Take a journey to the Top of the World

Welcome to Top of The World Ranch Treatment Center. Located in Milan, Illinois and held in a very private, serene, and beautifully designed environment. We offer clients and their families an ideal opportunity to attend our exceptional, addictions and co-occurring disorders treatment program. We offer traditional programming, consisting of individual counseling, a variety of group therapies, support groups, and interactive psychoeducational programming. We combine the traditional with holistic therapies such as mindfulness, yoga, and experiential outdoor therapy programs. This, along with time for you to be in and to experience the healing effects of nature. Our focus is on Healing the Whole Person.
For your accommodations and programming, we offer a beautiful brick mansion lodge with an additional 24 persons maximum, all-private rooms residence on our 315 acres of restorative nature. We do not focus on what you were using. We are here to help you to understand WHY you were using drugs and/or abusing alcohol and how doing so impacts your life and makes you feel. We help you to understand the impact that your addiction has had on your life and the life of those that you care about.Our holistic approach is designed to get to the root causes of your addiction and to help heal the whole person. By the time a client arrives at treatment, they have likely experienced a lot of stigma, shame, trauma and self-neglect. We work hard to get to know our clients as unique individuals. We talk with you and we listen intently to what you have to say. What you feel, what your journey has been, and what your hopes are for the future. It is very important for us to know that you understand that you supported and that you are heard.
During A typical Day in Your Life with us at Top of The World Ranch, you will engage in a comprehensive program that is created to provide you with structure, knowledge, and insight. Often a life of living in addiction is chaotic and without organization. We know that it is important to develop and maintain structure, and balance within a comprehensive treatment schedule. We start our days off mindfully with a green tea & coffee meditation, along with a group check-in. We then fuel up on a nutritious meal prepared by one of our excellent chefs. The day is then filled with a variety of one-to-one counseling sessions, group therapies, psycho-educational classes, holistic practices, and any required medical treatments or appointments. After dinner, (did we mention the food is incredible?) the evenings offer a variety of support meetings, along with free time for exercising, enjoying our extensive games room or for relaxing and conversing with the other clients. We help you to find your path to recovery from addiction and the often accompanying concurrent disorders such as depression and anxiety. We want you to know that there isn’t just one direction for you, so we provide you with a variety of supports, holistic practices and means to your new life.
The journey to recovery can be as unique as the individual taking it. We encourage all of our clients to attend and participate in 12 step meetings while they are in treatment. Although we are not a 12-step foundational program, we understand the importance and value of our clients attending support meetings while at the Ranch and particularly after they leave the Ranch. In addition to our holistic offerings, we also offer Native American facilitated sweat lodge ceremonies on the ranch. The sweat lodge experience initiated with consult and mentorship from the Ktunaxa First Nations from British Columbia Canada and is quite often one of the more powerful experiences for our clients while in treatment. (the sweat lodge experience is currently on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, once we reopen the lodge you are welcome to come back and join us!). During treatment you will be encouraged to engage in yoga and other therapeutic mindful practices. We offer you recreational therapies to help you to ignite the spark that is in you, that time outdoors awakens and that addiction may have put to sleep. We help you to discover and nurture healthy outdoor recreational activities that can often become new or rekindled passions, that help to fuel a thriving recovery.
Beyond the obvious comforts of having one’s own private room, we have found that having some time to oneself, after an intense day in our addictions treatment program, allows the information to settle in and the worries to slough off. Some time alone, also provides further opportunity to consider why you are here, what this all means, and your plan to move forward. Our “Lodge” equipped with a commercial quality gym, is a beautiful 5-minute walk along a treed path to the residence building. Lit at night with 900ft of LED string lights, the pathway is inspiring and picturesque. Our property was designed with recovery in mind. As many of the ranch staff are in recovery themselves, we truly understand, that recovery from addiction is not always an easy journey, but recovery is very possible, always the right choice and worth the efforts.
Many who have traveled the road to recovery, come to understand this is an opportunity to experience life’s pleasures on levels that many others may never get to experience. Recovery is a gift you give to yourself, and intended or not, it is a gift that you give to others, because the positive changes that you make, impact all of your relationships. You are worth it and you deserve it. “I promise you. Your life can and will improve in every way if you allow it to. The fear is holding you back. Let it go and get the help you need.”