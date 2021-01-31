SAU sales program is booming

SAU sales students have competed and won honors in events such as the International College Sales Competition and the Collegiate World Cup of Sales. “Our students are well prepared,” said Dr. Miller. “They compete and they succeed.”

In sales competitions, students call the same fictional company to sell the same fictional product. Points are awarded based on cold call selling skills. Students can practice and enhance their skills at all levels, as well as network with other professors and sales executives. Corporate sponsors preview and interact with top collegiate prospects.

The majority of the program’s 30 graduates to date have been hired by serve as intern and experiential learning partners. Those employers are impressed by the head start graduates have over those who learn on the job.

“Sales are a skill. Having a professional education in that skill set is a huge competitive advantage,” said Dusty Brown, director of sales for Flex-Pack, a Midwest regional distributor of industrial packaging solutions, facility and safety supplies. “While many people have had some kind of sales job in their past, few have had any sort of training. Successful salespersons may have a degree, but it was in another field, such as marketing, and they received on the job training in sales.”

Dr. Miller encourages local businesses to reach out to the college to build relationships. “We are looking to have partners in the area, businesses who need to improve their sales staff to be a resource for them to help them, to form a symbiotic relationship between ourselves and them. We want to be a prime resource for sales training in the Quad Cities.”

