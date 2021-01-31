SAU sales program is booming

Employers are sold on graduates of the St. Ambrose University Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare and Business Sales degree programs.
The national job placement rate for salespersons is 51%, according to the National Sales Foundation.
SAU sales grads see that number rise to nearly 100%. Since the program’s inception in the fall of 2016, graduates from the program have gone on to work for companies like Deere & Company, State Farm, and HNI Corp.
Maritza Espina, Ph.D., Dean of the St. Ambrose College of Business says, “the community and employers recognize the quality of our program. Our students find internships and they find great jobs when they graduate. It is a strong, innovative program and not one you’ll see at many universities.”
The program was granted full member status in the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA) late last year. It is the only USCA member program in the state of Iowa and one of only 59 in the U.S. and Europe. “It is a seal of quality,” Dr. Espina said. “We knew we had a strong program but it’s always good to have external confirmation.”
The USCA was formed in 2002 with nine foundational members. It seeks to advance its mission of “enhancing the sales profession through setting and monitoring sales program standards, sharing best practices, enhancing sales curricula, and preparing students for a career in sales.”
The SAU program has two specializations, Business and Healthcare. Both career tracks involve coursework in classes like Accounting, Finance, Sales Principles, and Marketing. The Healthcare track involves more medical-related training, including Medical Terminology, Biomedical Ethics, and Principles of Healthcare Terminology. Electives include Negotiation, Professional Practices, and Sales Management and Practices.
The Sales Center in a newly expanded and renovated McMullen Hall has the technology to facilitate working on interviewing, selling, and presentation skills. Currently, more than 65 students are pursuing either a major or minor in the program.
“We wanted to see ourselves as a peer with some of the best programs in the country,” said Sales Center Director and Marketing Professor Joe Miller, Ph.D. “We have a good working relationship with other programs. We go to competitions with them and share some of the best innovations in teaching sales techniques.
“The Sales program is a part of a larger initiative, the Sales Center,” says Dr. Miller. “It trains students to go to sales competitions, interact with the general public and reach out to businesses; it serves as a nexus between businesses and the students in the Center.”
The Center hosts informal meetings with local business leaders to share knowledge and answer questions. These biweekly meetings have doubled in size in just over two years.
SAU sales students have competed and won honors in events such as the International College Sales Competition and the Collegiate World Cup of Sales. “Our students are well prepared,” said Dr. Miller. “They compete and they succeed.”
In sales competitions, students call the same fictional company to sell the same fictional product. Points are awarded based on cold call selling skills. Students can practice and enhance their skills at all levels, as well as network with other professors and sales executives. Corporate sponsors preview and interact with top collegiate prospects.
The majority of the program’s 30 graduates to date have been hired by serve as intern and experiential learning partners. Those employers are impressed by the head start graduates have over those who learn on the job.
“Sales are a skill. Having a professional education in that skill set is a huge competitive advantage,” said Dusty Brown, director of sales for Flex-Pack, a Midwest regional distributor of industrial packaging solutions, facility and safety supplies. “While many people have had some kind of sales job in their past, few have had any sort of training. Successful salespersons may have a degree, but it was in another field, such as marketing, and they received on the job training in sales.”
Dr. Miller encourages local businesses to reach out to the college to build relationships. “We are looking to have partners in the area, businesses who need to improve their sales staff to be a resource for them to help them, to form a symbiotic relationship between ourselves and them. We want to be a prime resource for sales training in the Quad Cities.”