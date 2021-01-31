RSM has nearly double-digit growth in 2020

The history of RSM US LLP can be traced to 1926, when Ira B. McGladrey started his accounting firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The I.B. McGladrey Company was formed when McGladrey purchased a seven-person office from his employer, Billings, Prouty, and Tompkins. Shortly after, he added one-man practices in Davenport, Burlington, and Iowa City, Iowa.
RSM’s deep roots in the Midwest have evolved into RSM becoming the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the middle market. The firm continues to experience growth in the areas of talent and revenue and is committed to advising businesses in the Quad Cities community.
In the Quad Cities market, RSM has over 300 employees in its two Quad Cities locations with the tax, audit, and consulting practice at 4650 East 53rd St. in Davenport and the firm’s administrative offices at 331 West 3rd St. in downtown Davenport.
Ryan Weber, audit partner and market leader for the Quad Cities practice of RSM, said the firm serves a variety of clients, from owner-managed businesses in the market to corporations and larger SEC companies, across many industries.
“We strive to work with growth-oriented companies who value a business advisor relationship to navigate their challenges,” he said.
That path seems to work well for RSM and its clients as RSM experienced nearly double-digit growth in 2020. A large part of that growth included helping their clients leverage technology, manage their risk and in some cases, outsourcing parts or all of their IT services to RSM.
With over 13,000 employees across the United States and Canada and a global presence in 120 countries, RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to their clients, colleagues, and communities.
“As first-choice advisors, we are focused on developing leading professionals and innovative services to meet our clients’ evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment,” Weber said.
Rich Wehrheim, a tax partner with RSM, explained, “Each of our clients have unique business needs and challenges. At RSM, we strive to understand our clients’ goals and needs, recognizing there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach.”
“Our professionals have deep industry expertise in the Quad Cities community, and across our Eastern Iowa locations. With being a national and global firm, we can quickly access resources to meet our clients’ unique challenges, meet their needs, and help them accomplish their goals and their business strategies.”
He summarized it with, “Our clients get the service and feeling of a local firm, with the depth of global firm resources.”
RSM has a strong focus on giving back to the communities where their people and clients live and work and supports many local nonprofits in the community in various ways through firm contributions and sponsorships. Two annual initiatives include the firm’s Volunteer Day where their professionals volunteer with area organizations and their Birdies Fore Love (BFL) fundraiser. In December of 2020, RSM presented a $20,184 check to Bethany for Children and Families as part of their BFL fundraising efforts related to the RSM Classic, a PGA Tour event for which RSM is the title sponsor.
Last summer, RSM supported the Quad Cities community with a donation of $40,100 to the River Bend Foodbank via the RMS US Foundation, on behalf of their employees in the firm’s Davenport and Burlington offices. This was part of a larger firm-wide initiative that provided RSM employees with a weekly per diem allowance for their use in supporting local grocers and restaurants. For employees who elected not to take advantage of the per diem, those funds were donated to food banks in the cities where RSM’s 11,000-plus people live and work nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.
Jenifer Chase, a tax partner with RSM, said, “One of our five core values is stewardship, with the goal to better our firm and develop our people enabling us to support our community.”
In reference to “our people,” the firm uses a “people first” approach in its operation by caring for its employees so those people can continue RSM’s promise of “The Power of Being Understood.”
Anna Kyer, audit partner with RSM, said, “Just as each of our clients are unique, so are our people. We strive to build relationships, provide a culture of flexibility for each individual’s needs, and empower our people to meet and exceed their personal and professional growth.”
Those employees include three in the Quad Cities who have been promoted to partners/owners as of Jan. 1 of this year. They are Jenifer Chase, tax; Anna Kyer, audit; and Nick Passini, tax.
“This marks a profound moment in each of these individuals’ careers, as well as our firm’s growth and success,” Weber said. “We acknowledge the contributions Jenifer, Anna, and Nick have already made to the firm and look forward to the positive impact they will have in their new roles as RSM partners. These three individuals are the latest generation of top-notch leaders in RSM’s Quad Cities practice.”
Weber said he and his leadership team are very optimistic about their future. “We have been able to focus on and are proud of being first-choice advisors to our clients, especially through the pandemic, and in the aftermath of the derecho storm, both of which impacted our clients in many ways,” he said. “We will continue to stay focused on our strategy and keeping our people safe, and giving them the support they need.”