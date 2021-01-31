Rhythm City hits charity jackpot

After an unprecedented 2020, we at Rhythm City Casino Resort are celebrating the good things that we were able to do for our community during these challenging times.
After being closed for 77 days, our team rallied together to present our property to our guests. By adding social distancing accommodations and new protocols and procedures, we were able to provide a safe escape for Quad Citizens and beyond.
The best part of 2020 for Rhythm City Casino Resort was how much we were able to give back to our community. Including $4.5M to our community partner, The Regional Development Authority which provides community grants for qualified nonprofits, like One Eighty, Family Resources and River Bend Food Bank, and many more. The RDA also supports collaborative initiatives, like Q2030, that align resources to reach common community visions and support a more diverse and multicultural community.
Rhythm City Casino Resort also worked with several charities throughout the year to help collect donations from guests. The “Donate and Play” program allows guests to donate money; which then goes to the charity for free slot play at the casino. The program raised over $50,000 for the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, and River Bend Food Bank in 2020.
We are partnering with Make-A-Wish Iowa this January as part of our Donate and Play program. In the first two weeks, we have raised a total of $12,380. Rhythm City is hoping to raise even more money for charities in 2021.
The New Year comes with a lot of opportunities to give even more back to the community and as a staple of the Quad-Cities, we will always look to be engaged in the community.
Rhythm City Casino Resort is an escape from everyday life where you can enjoy great food at Ruthie’s, Draft Day, or Robert’s and then relax at The Spa. The best part is you don’t have to leave because there are 106 hotel rooms inside our resort that are affordable and luxurious.
The Event Center is going to have a big year this year with a lot of great acts including, Boyz II Men, Scotty McCreery, and the legendary Gladys Knight, and many more. The entertainment doesn’t stop there, our Rhythm Room located on our casino floor will be host to free PPV fights as well as local bands playing on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year.
Here at Rhythm City, we are looking forward to 2021 and all the exciting opportunities it has to offer by giving back to the community and providing an even better experience for our guests.
So, whether you are someone who visits frequently, or just stopping in for the day there is something for everyone to enjoy at Rhythm City Casino Resort!