QC REALTORS looking forward to 2021

2020 was an unprecedented year for everyone. For the business of real estate, the members of the Quad City Area REALTORS, and their clients and customers, it was like no other.

2020 came into focus in January and February with thoughts of being a good year to buy and sell but no one could have predicted the ups and downs to come. Mid-March hit everyone in the country hard. Confusion and fear of the unknown and what-ifs affected the real estate market just like most industries.

What could we do and what could we not do? Relationships built over many decades with the legislators in both Iowa and Illinois proved invaluable. They understood that the real estate industry helps drive the economy and that REALTORS care about their clients. These two facts kept real estate essential in both states. As hard as it is to believe there were and are states that stopped or limited real estate activity.

First, driving the economy – for every two houses sold, one job is created and for every house sold - $55,000 to $60,000 is added to the economy for ancillary services and items for the home. REALTORS are the only group fighting for private property rights from City Hall to the State Houses to the US Capitol. Fighting against undue legislation and taxes as well as fighting for your right to own property! Truly, REALTORS do more than list and sell.