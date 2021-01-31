Purina keeps QC, pets purring along

Pets are considered part of the family, and Purina, which operates two pet food factories in the Quad Cities area, has always believed that pets and people are better together. This has never been truer than in these trying times.
“Every day, millions of dog and cat owners place their trust in Purina to provide quality pet food for their beloved dogs and cats,” said Casey Hansen, Factory Manager, Purina Davenport. “We take this commitment very seriously, and throughout the pandemic, our amazing associates in Davenport and Clinton have been working diligently and safely to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls. Our employees are the heartbeat of our company and we are so grateful for their passion and commitment.”
Purina employs approximately 1,000 people in the Quad Cities, and as a result of strong business growth over the last few years, Purina was able to welcome more than 100 new employees at its Clinton factory and more than 140 people at its Davenport factory in 2020. The Clinton factory also kicked off a major expansion in early 2020, which will add new processing and packaging lines to produce Purina’s scientifically-based pet food products.
“Science is the foundation of our business, and we are committed to offering innovative and science-driven pet foods that offer functional nutritional benefits to help every dog and cat live a longer, healthier life,” said Roger Brecht, Factory Manager, Purina Clinton. “It’s been a challenging year for all of us as we adapted to the new normal, and Purina has remained resilient in the face of these challenges. We are proud to be able to continue providing critical jobs in the region while keeping our employees safe and supporting our community.”
Purina’s commitment to the community was unwavering in 2020 as people and organizations navigate through uncertain times. In total, Purina’s Quad Cities locations donated nearly $800,000 in pet food and funding to organizations helping people and pets. Pet food donation drives were held in partnership with the Clinton Humane Society and the Quad Cities River Bandits, which benefited hundreds of local residents. The company purchased meals and snacks for factory associates and truck drivers during the first few months of the pandemic to help support local restaurants.
Purina has been a staple in the Quad Cities for more than 90 years. Purina’s Davenport factory opened its doors in 1927 and was the first to produce the popular Dog Chow brand, which is still a flagship brand for the location today. Clinton has been home to a Purina pet food factory since 1969 and plays a unique role in the company’s network of 20 factories across the U.S. as a hub for innovation and design of new products.
These factories produce some of Purina’s most trusted and popular brands, including Friskies, Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Beggin’ Strips, and Purina Beyond.
“We’re pet owners too, and the products we make here at the factory are fed to our four-legged family members,” Hansen said. “All of us at Purina are really proud of the work we do to help improve the lives of pets every day.”
Both the Clinton and Davenport locations are hiring into 2021 for roles in maintenance, logistics, and administration.
According to Brecht, employees have a sense of pride in the products they make along with the people they make it with.
“It’s a family-based environment here,” Brecht said. “Employees are supportive of each other in their personal lives and their careers, and our leadership teams are here to support them in that.”
Perks at Purina include comprehensive health benefits, paid parental leave, a pet adoption assistance program, financial programs, education support, paid time off, and more.
For more information about careers and open positions at Purina, visit www.NestlePurinaCareers.com. To learn more about Purina’s products for dogs and cats, visit www.Purina.com.