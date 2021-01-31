Purina keeps QC, pets purring along

Pets are considered part of the family, and Purina, which operates two pet food factories in the Quad Cities area, has always believed that pets and people are better together. This has never been truer than in these trying times.

“Every day, millions of dog and cat owners place their trust in Purina to provide quality pet food for their beloved dogs and cats,” said Casey Hansen, Factory Manager, Purina Davenport. “We take this commitment very seriously, and throughout the pandemic, our amazing associates in Davenport and Clinton have been working diligently and safely to make sure that pets continue to have nutritious pet food in their bowls. Our employees are the heartbeat of our company and we are so grateful for their passion and commitment.”

Purina employs approximately 1,000 people in the Quad Cities, and as a result of strong business growth over the last few years, Purina was able to welcome more than 100 new employees at its Clinton factory and more than 140 people at its Davenport factory in 2020. The Clinton factory also kicked off a major expansion in early 2020, which will add new processing and packaging lines to produce Purina’s scientifically-based pet food products.