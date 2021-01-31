Midwest Bath Co. combines beauty and safety

BATHS FOR THE BRAVE

In addition to Safety for Seniors, Midwest Bath participates in Baths for the Brave, a partnership between ten home improvement companies from across the United States who have teamed up to help veterans.

The 2020 recipient was Mike Kerr, a U.S. Navy veteran from Port Byron, who called his new walk-in shower a “blessing”. Mike served with the United States Naval Construction Battalion from 1983-1992. During his service in the Persian Gulf, he suffered irreversible lung damage. The resulting breathing problems have made it difficult for him to get around, including getting in and out of his old tub.

DESTINATION MOTIVATION

Destination Motivation is another way Midwest Bath gives back to its customers.

“Destination Motivation is a program that we put together with our manufacturers. Due to COVID-19, everyone is sheltering in place, missing vacations, cancelling vacations, and hopefully rescheduling vacations. We’re giving vacation vouchers to our customers with the purchase so that they can go on their vacation. The vouchers are good for two years,” said Steagall.