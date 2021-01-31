LOOKING FORWARD: QC Real Estate

Safety and value continue to be the priorities for the real estate market, according to Sharon Smith, chief executive officer of the Quad City Area Realtors Association.
“In 2021, realtors in our area are continuing to bring safety and value to the real estate transaction as they have for a hundred years,” she said.
“Covid-19 and the pandemic have taught most industries, ours included, that you can do what you do but by adjusting for the present conditions, do it in a better way,” Smith said. “Our realtors have assisted sellers in listing, showing, and selling their homes with safety for all and in great numbers this past year.”
She said sales of residential properties were up in the Quad City Area Realtors market by over 6 percent in 2020 over 2019.
“Buyers were assisted with the use of technology to ‘preview’ homes before actually visiting them to eliminate those homes that did not meet their criteria and find the ones that did,” Smith explained. “Then, in a safe manner, physically look at the property. Using technology has also allowed sellers, buyers, and their realtor partners to be able to negotiate the transaction and sign paperwork in a no-touch atmosphere. Again, safety for all parties to the transaction.”
She shared that the relationships the realtors have with their legislators in both Iowa and Illinois “was invaluable this past year. Had those relationships not existed the ability to do any real estate could have been eliminated.”
“There are states that halted all real estate activity,” she said. “There are states that halted all real estate activity. Real estate activity helps drive an area’s economy both in the sale of the home, but also in those related industries.”
“2021 looks to continue as a great time to sell a home and with low-interest rates, buy a home,” she said. “Your Quad City Area Realtor can assist with both.”
Kris Ratigan, director of corporate marketing for Mel Foster Co., advises, “With interest rates at historically low rates, it’s a great time to buy or sell. Buyers can get more house for their budget due to the low-interest rates.”
She added that this makes moving into a larger home more affordable and helps first-time buyers realize their dream of homeownership.
“For sellers, inventory is still really low in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas,” Ratigan said. “With less competition, homes usually sell more quickly and multiple offers can be compared. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, 2021 is going to be a great year to make a move with real estate.”
In addressing the pandemic, Ratigan said when COVID-19 hit last spring, it changed how open houses are conducted. “Hosting a weekend open house and having multiple prospects tour home was replaced by virtual showings to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.”
To bring listings to life with video, Mel Foster Co. rolled out “Happy Hour and Houses,” a home tour hosted by a Mel Foster Co. realtor. In the video post, the agent walks through the listed home showcasing the different features as a personal guide.
The company posted the video tours to Facebook Live at 4 p.m. every Thursday and Ratigan said the videos reached over 36, 000 people since launching in April of 2020.
“The success of the videos is likely to make this method of marketing a permanent tool Mel Foster Co. agents will use,” Ratigan said.
The pandemic also affected the way documents are signed and Ratigan explained that over 70 percent of Mel Foster Co. realtors have a paperless transaction system and clients have been very receptive to signing and submitting virtually. “Not having to sign in person helped us keep agents and their clients away from added exposure to the virus. The virtual signing was a technology that most of our agents were already using, and COVID-19 got Mel Foster Co. to an even higher rate of usage. It is very helpful for sellers who have moved out of the area and for family members selling a loved one’s home as an estate executor. For buyers and sellers who are not living in the Quad Cities, virtual signatures mean transactions can take place without timely and costly trips from one location to another and can speed up a closing.”
Transitioning from office to work from home for many of Mel Foster Co. agents was easy, Ratigan said, and added, “Most agents spend a large portion of their day away from their desk meeting with clients and have space already set up to work from home. – “The office support staff, managers, and agents all worked closely together to keep the workflow as steady as possible to make sure the buyers and sellers Mel Foster Co. represent would have a smooth transition.”