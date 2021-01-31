LOOKING FORWARD: QC Health Care

Due to restrictions resulting from the pandemic the cancer center is taking advantage of tele-visits to help connect with their patients.

“We have become more familiar with tele-visits. Through these remote visits, we are able to assess patients from the comfort and safety of their own home. Although this is not possible for everyone, it is an option for some, and we are taking advantage of these tools whenever we can,” Dr. El Masri said,

Orthopaedic Specialists has two big announcements for the Quad City community as we head into 2021.

“First, we are excited to announce that Dr. Robert Cagle will be joining Orthopaedic Specialists as part of our dedication to meet the growing needs of our community and offering the latest advances in orthopaedics. He is an expertly trained subspecialist who shares our commitment to keeping our community healthy and active, and we are proud to welcome him to our team,” said Brad Crowder, executive director.

“Second, he brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in using the MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery System which will be the first of its kind in the region.

“With this technology, patients receive a surgery that is truly customized for them, which has resulted in less pain and faster recoveries,” he said.