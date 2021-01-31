LOOKING FORWARD: QC Health Care

“Adversity is a gift.” – unknown
The adversity endured by the Quad-Cities and the world as a result of the COVID-19 has been an unexpected gift of knowledge and perseverance for many businesses, including those in the healthcare field. The industry learned a great deal from the experience of trying to help their patients in the uncharted territory of a pandemic.
Our local healthcare providers all seem to share the same goals as they move forward into 2021.
The Oncology Clinic in Bettendorf, associated with University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, is currently undergoing renovations that have its staff excited.
“This will include new infusion chairs, a new waiting area, and new offices for staff. One of our goals is for a smoother patient experience, with less wait time. We are hoping that these changes will help us in achieving that goal,” said Dr. Jad El Masri, of UIHC.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, but we are always looking for new things to learn from the experience, and ways to improve the care that we provide to our patients,” he added.
The staff also is learning more about cancer every day and looks forward to new clinical trials and cancer treatments that can better help patients in the future.
Due to restrictions resulting from the pandemic the cancer center is taking advantage of tele-visits to help connect with their patients.
“We have become more familiar with tele-visits. Through these remote visits, we are able to assess patients from the comfort and safety of their own home. Although this is not possible for everyone, it is an option for some, and we are taking advantage of these tools whenever we can,” Dr. El Masri said,
Orthopaedic Specialists has two big announcements for the Quad City community as we head into 2021.
“First, we are excited to announce that Dr. Robert Cagle will be joining Orthopaedic Specialists as part of our dedication to meet the growing needs of our community and offering the latest advances in orthopaedics. He is an expertly trained subspecialist who shares our commitment to keeping our community healthy and active, and we are proud to welcome him to our team,” said Brad Crowder, executive director.
“Second, he brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in using the MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery System which will be the first of its kind in the region.
“With this technology, patients receive a surgery that is truly customized for them, which has resulted in less pain and faster recoveries,” he said.
“You can never have enough hand sanitizer and PPE. As healthcare professionals, we are used to having these items around and took for granted their general availability. This pandemic has caused us to look at the par level of all of our products and health and safety policies practices to ensure they not only met, but exceeded industry standards,” Crowder added.
Eyes play a vital role in overall health and by protecting their eyes; people can reduce the odds of blindness and vision loss while also staying on top of any developing eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma.
Eye Surgeons Associates, with offices throughout the Quad Cities, offers a comprehensive range of eye care and heading into 2021 they will be offering new treatments for patients who suffer from myopia and glaucoma.
“In the U.S., 40 percent of kids have myopia today, compared to 20 percent just 30 years ago. People with myopia can see well close-up, but not in the distance. The blurry vision caused by myopia can be corrected with glasses, but glasses do not correct the underlying problem and often the vision continues to get worse,” said Dr. John Frederick, president and pediatric ophthalmologist.
He explained that in addition to the lifestyle challenges of not being able to see well without glasses or contacts presents, once a patient become highly myopic, (defined as a -05.00 D or more), they are also at a higher risk for eye conditions that can cause a decrease in vision that cannot be corrected or reversed.
“Studies show that a low-dose of atropine, typically given as eye drops at bedtime, may significantly slow the progression of myopia in children, preventing sever near-sightedness,” Dr. Frederick said.
“Dr. Sara Kloft, at Eye Surgeons Associates, will be providing this treatment for kids’ ages 5-15 in 2021.”
For adults with myopia, astigmatism, or farsightedness, Dr. Kent Baumann with Medical Associates in Dubuque, Iowa, will start performing LASIK at Eye Surgeons in 2021.”
Eye Surgeons have also begun to use the latest FDA approved sustained release dissolvable implants for the treatment of glaucoma along with medications needed postoperatively after cataract surgery.
Dr. Nikhil Wagle, a glaucoma specialist and cataract surgeon with Eye Surgeons, comments, “Once these drugs are completely dispensed, the insert is reabsorbed. Eye drops can be a burden for patients who may have dexterity issues and question how much medication is actually ‘dropped’ in.”
“Moreover, patients with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia can have trouble remembering to use the drops,” she said. “Finally, drops increase hand-to-face contact, which can lead to higher risks of infection. It has been well-documented that as the number of eye medications increase, patient compliance decreases. These medicinal dissolvable implants ensure compliance and provide convenience and peace of mind for the doctor and patient alike. Most importantly, these innovations can lead to better outcomes.”
“We are really proud and thankful for our staff’s ingenuity and strength of purpose. They took up the challenge to change the way we operate, so that we could continue to provide vision-saving treatment for ongoing eye conditions like macular degeneration and glaucoma and make doctors available to those needing urgent eye care,” said Dr. Frederick said.
He said safety was and remains to be a key priority for patient care going into 2021.
“New equipment and technology was purchased. Staff was set up to work at home. The clinic was rearranged to reduce waiting room capacity and change patient flow to minimize crowding. ESA doctors effectively devised and implemented plans for telemedicine and set up and introduced a ‘drive-up’ to test intraocular pressure for glaucoma patients, a crucial measure for managing glaucoma.”
“While we still feel the effects of COVID for a while yet, it’s really nice to know that, ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going,’” he said.