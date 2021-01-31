Is 2021 your year to engage with a business coach?

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we needed to re-examine all aspects, remain flexible, and look for new resources. Many businesses throughout the world turned to business coaching to give them a competitive advantage.
It’s 5:00pm and you know that you should be going home to be with your friends and family, but your stomach turns. Your mind begins to race with the same old thoughts of “I need to go home to be with my family”; “If I just work a little longer”; and “Where have my sales gone?” So many business leaders have similar concerns but have no one to turn to. That’s where a business coach comes in. No matter what size or type of business you’re in, a business coach could be the key to your success, both in and out of the office.
Marcia Erickson is not just aware of how business leaders think and feel, she’s been there. Throughout her career, she found herself having many of these same thoughts and knew there had to be a better way. She now dedicates her professional training and experience helping other business leaders to reach their full potential. She does this by sharing proven systems, business skills, and mindset tools with her clients and their teams to ensure that they are always on the right course to what they need to succeed. Marcia has chosen to partner with the world-renowned business coaching practice ActionCOACH, and is excited to share these incredible resources with business leaders throughout the Quad Cities area.
According to Marcia, “I love this community and want it to be successful. The backbone of this economy are the businesses and nonprofits who choose to operate here. What’s exciting e about business is that it’s all a big puzzle and each one of us, whether you’re a business owner, employee, customer or funder, are a piece. A successful community takes all of us doing our part. For my part, I want to help business leaders be successful so that they can pay it forward.”
Three main reasons you should consider working with a business coach:
• Focus on your goals - the step-by-step processes to get you there as well as the positive effect on you and your business results.
• Accountability to yourself and your business- you’re making an investment in your success – and she’s committed to get you there.
• Profit building strategies- whether your goal is to make more money, work fewer hours, or both ... she can help make your goals become a reality.
Getting started couldn’t be easier. Marcia begins with a half-day strategic planning session. Here, she will learn about your business, goals, challenges, sales, marketing, finances, and so much more. This learning is done to get to know exactly where your business is now, to clarify both your personal and professional goals, and to get the crucial pieces of information needed to create your personalized Action Plan.
Coaching can look different, depending on your individual needs. You may choose one-to- one coaching, where Marcia will meet with you weekly, guiding you through your goals to improve sales, marketing, team building, business development and other elements of the action plan you create during their strategic planning session. You may participate in group coaching, designed for leaders who want to share the time and investment, creating a working group of colleagues. Other options include Marcia’s business education series, learning more about yourself and your team through the DISC Behavioral Assessment, and drawing upon her years of experience by facilitating Strategic Planning sessions. Regardless of what program you are involved in, Marcia meets with all her clients each quarter for an entire day to develop their quarterly plan. Based on their quarterly goals, she helps clients develop simple, impactful weekly actions that drive their performance.
Unlike a consultant, Marcia will do more than just show you what to do; she will be with you when you need her the most ... as each idea takes shape, as each campaign is put into place, as you need the little pointers to make things happen. She will also be there when you need someone to help you overcome challenges and plan what to do next. When you hire Marcia, you hire the full resources of the entire ActionCOACH team to find a solution for each and every challenge you may have.
Before you take another step, waste another dollar, lose another sale, work too many more hours, miss another family event, or forget another special occasion, call Marcia and schedule time for coffee or attend one of her workshops. Together, you can achieve great things!