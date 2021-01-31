Is 2021 your year to engage with a business coach?

Coaching can look different, depending on your individual needs. You may choose one-to- one coaching, where Marcia will meet with you weekly, guiding you through your goals to improve sales, marketing, team building, business development and other elements of the action plan you create during their strategic planning session. You may participate in group coaching, designed for leaders who want to share the time and investment, creating a working group of colleagues. Other options include Marcia’s business education series, learning more about yourself and your team through the DISC Behavioral Assessment, and drawing upon her years of experience by facilitating Strategic Planning sessions. Regardless of what program you are involved in, Marcia meets with all her clients each quarter for an entire day to develop their quarterly plan. Based on their quarterly goals, she helps clients develop simple, impactful weekly actions that drive their performance.

Unlike a consultant, Marcia will do more than just show you what to do; she will be with you when you need her the most ... as each idea takes shape, as each campaign is put into place, as you need the little pointers to make things happen. She will also be there when you need someone to help you overcome challenges and plan what to do next. When you hire Marcia, you hire the full resources of the entire ActionCOACH team to find a solution for each and every challenge you may have.

Before you take another step, waste another dollar, lose another sale, work too many more hours, miss another family event, or forget another special occasion, call Marcia and schedule time for coffee or attend one of her workshops. Together, you can achieve great things!

