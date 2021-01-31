Eye Surgeons Associates unveils new procedures for 2021

Implementing exciting new technologies and reducing the threat of COVID infection to Eye Surgeons Associates' staff and patients highlight its outlook for 2021.
Dr. John Frederick, the president of Eye Surgeons Associates, is excited to pick-up where staff left off last year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the practice for months.
"We have new doctors and a new line of service," Dr. Frederick said. "We've got a positive outlook. I'm glad we're in good standing moving forward."
Eye Surgeons Associates offers a comprehensive range of eye care for clients of all ages. The 37-year-old clinic has offices in Bettendorf, Rock Island, Geneseo, and Muscatine.
Dr. Frederick, a pediatric ophthalmologist, said his team, including 19 doctors, nurses, and the staff kept the business afloat because they all "stuck together and supported each other" and "came through it better than might have been the case."
Though elective surgery and routine care temporarily stopped, urgent care was able to continue in-person. Overall operations had to be reduced by 85 percent, and the implementation of new technologies was curtailed.
"It was 2020 - the year of the eye," Dr. Frederick said. "We had great marketing plans. Then we got shut down."
To reopen successfully during a pandemic, Eye Surgeons Associates implemented protocols such as checking temperatures, spacing out seating in the waiting area, using separate entrances for clients, having clients wait in their vehicles in the parking lot, and requiring face masks inside the buildings. Additionally, clients were also not allowed to be accompanied by anyone else inside the buildings unless they were under 18 or disabled with a caregiver.
During the shutdown, doctors took advantage of telemedicine to stay in touch with patients. "It was like almost being the in office," said Dr. Nikhil Wagle, a glaucoma specialist and cataract surgeon at Eye Surgeons Associates. "The patients appreciated being in contact with us even when no one could go out. And they would even ask me how I'm holding up. I thought that was really nice."
Two new practitioners joined Eye Surgeons Associates in 2020 - Dr. Richard Yemm and Dr. Sara Kloft. Dr. Yemm, originally from Galesburg, is a cataract surgeon and general ophthalmologist. Dr. Kloft, who is from Dubuque, is an optometrist focusing on pediatrics.
"One of the challenges, in the beginning, is meeting people for the first time and everyone is wearing masks," Dr. Kloft said. "It's hard to judge faces when all you see are the eyes."
In 2021, Dr. Kloft will be heading up a new myopia management program at Eye Surgeons Associates. Myopia management utilizes a low dose of atropine via eye drops or specialty contact lenses to slow down the progression of near-sightedness in children.
"One drop at night can decrease myopia by 50 percent," Dr. Kloft said. The treatment presents few side effects because the dose is so low.
"Recent studies prove it's a very good way to slow the progression of myopia," she said.
Dr. Frederick, who designed and launched the myopia management program for Eye Surgeons Associates just before COVID struck, said near-sightedness is a "huge national problem" that has "doubled in the last couple of decades" in terms of people with myopia.
"There are a lot of theories why this is happening," he said. "The biggest of them all is that kids are in front of screens and phones and are indoors. That was not the case 30 years ago."
For years atropine in higher doses has been used to treat amblyopia or lazy eye.
In related news, Eye Surgeons Associates is unveiling an FDA-approved non-drop option for glaucoma. According to Dr. Wagle, who is using the procedure on some of his glaucoma patients, a dissolvable implant, Durysta, is inserted into the front chamber of the eye and slowly releases a drug that helps to lower eye pressure.
The minimally invasive procedure can be done over a quick office visit and is effective for four to six months and sometimes up to a year or two, said Dr. Wagle, who has been with Eye Surgeons Associates for 21 years. To date, the FDA has only approved one implant per patient, he added.
"Right now, the main treatment for glaucoma is eye drops," Dr. Wagle said. "That gets more cumbersome, especially as people get older and may not be able to self-administer the drops as well. That can be very frustrating. Unless you get the drop perfectly in the eye it's not going to be effective."
Regarding the new implant, Dr. Wagle said, "We can take that burden off the patient, and that will lead to better outcomes."
Eye Surgeons Associates is the first clinic in Iowa to use implants for glaucoma. So far, Dr. Wagle has personally treated 30 to 40 patients with the procedure and said the response has been very good. "They give me a big smile when I tell them they don't need to use eye drops anymore," he said.
Another non-drop treatment available at Eye Surgeons Associates is in the form of a dissolvable plug, Dextenza, which is inserted into the eye and slowly releases, a corticosteroid, following cataract surgery.
"These newer drug delivery systems all work toward the ultimate goal of reducing the burden of eye drops," Dr. Wagle said. "I hope to find it will lead to better outcomes. It gives the patient peace of mind. It gives me peace of mind. It's a win-win for both."
Dr. Frederick hopes Eye Surgeons Associates will be able soon to return to a pre-COVID level of capacity. All of the doctors and many of the nurses and staff have been vaccinated. Additionally, numerous safety protocols have been instituted, he added.
"Folks want to get back to normal, but we're still not there yet," he said. "We have patients reluctant to come in. Five or 10 percent of folks are still waiting to get an eye exam or surgery. This may not fully go away anytime soon. I'm happy the staff is going to be vaccinated; the doctors are. We know we won't be the transmission risk when a patient comes to the office."