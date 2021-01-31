Cutting edge surgeon comes to Quad-Cities

“This machine is not like the Terminator that you see in the movies. It’s not this autonomous entity that just comes into the surgery suite and does surgery for the surgeon. It is still the surgeon that does surgery on you. This is just a tool that we use to increase our proficiency and our precision in surgery,” Cagle said.

The MAKO SmartRobotic technology also allows the surgeon to customize the surgical plan like never before.

“For instance, the way that we have always done surgery up to this point is you get a static plan before surgery. I would cut at a predetermined angle before I even get into the operating room. I do that and then if it isn’t quite right, I have to do soft tissue releases such as ligaments or other structures around the knee to make that work.

“Now with robotics, we also get a CT scan, which gives us a three dimensional model of your hip or your knee in virtual cyberspace. At the time of surgery, I take that bony anatomy, combine it with your soft tissue anatomy, and then modify the plan before I’ve ever done any bone work at all.

“So you get a truly custom surgery done with precision with robotic assistance, and that is the real power of robotically assisted surgeries. No two people get the same surgical experience,” Cagle said.