CRC irons out all your automotive wrinkles

For most people, their vehicle’s “check engine” light immediately induces a sense of panic - but fear not the team at Collision Repair Center, Inc. in East Moline has you covered, according to general manager Keith Hazen.

They can handle anything from simple preventive maintenance like oil changes and tune-ups to complicated engine repair and everything in-between.

Does that dreaded check engine light mean it’s something simple or something expensive? That warning isn’t something that can be ignored but it’s important to have it checked by an expert who knows what to do. Collision Repair Center has been working on engines since 1979 and finds issues before they turn into expensive problems. Their en-gine checks include performing tune-ups, servicing fuel injectors, checking batteries, replacing filters, and adjusting water hoses and belts.

“Our technicians are factory certified to work on a wide variety of vehicles, including Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Kia, Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Chevy, and Buick.”

“We’re an I-CAR Gold Class body shop, which means that we meet all of the training requirements mandated by manufacturers and the industry to do the job properly. We’re also VeriFacts VQ Medallion certified; the highest level achievable by a service center.”