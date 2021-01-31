CRC irons out all your automotive wrinkles

For most people, their vehicle’s “check engine” light immediately induces a sense of panic - but fear not the team at Collision Repair Center, Inc. in East Moline has you covered, according to general manager Keith Hazen.
They can handle anything from simple preventive maintenance like oil changes and tune-ups to complicated engine repair and everything in-between.
Does that dreaded check engine light mean it’s something simple or something expensive? That warning isn’t something that can be ignored but it’s important to have it checked by an expert who knows what to do. Collision Repair Center has been working on engines since 1979 and finds issues before they turn into expensive problems. Their en-gine checks include performing tune-ups, servicing fuel injectors, checking batteries, replacing filters, and adjusting water hoses and belts.
“Our technicians are factory certified to work on a wide variety of vehicles, including Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Kia, Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Chevy, and Buick.”
“We’re an I-CAR Gold Class body shop, which means that we meet all of the training requirements mandated by manufacturers and the industry to do the job properly. We’re also VeriFacts VQ Medallion certified; the highest level achievable by a service center.”
Collision Repair Center’s management has received prestigious awards over the years too. Keith was named Executive of the Year in 2019 and his brother and company owner Myron was awarded the Phoenix Award by the Automo-tive Service Association for his contributions to the industry in 2005. The company was named in Who’s Who in American Business in 2020.
They’re equally proud of their local awards. “We’re an 11-time Locals Love Us winner and the Quad-City Times winner for Quad Cities’ Favorite Collision Center,” bragged Hazen.
Their awards reflect the high quality of service offered by Collision Repair Center; the largest locally owned body shop in the Quad Cities. Besides quality bodywork, they provide complete vehicle maintenance and repair services.
“We offer dealership quality, without the prices,” says Hazen. Even if a customer can’t identify the problem, they can diagnose it and work to ensure the problem is resolved, “even if that means referring you to a different shop,” according to their website. There’s no charge for an estimate for services at the shop on vehicles less than 10 years old. Estimates usually only take a few minutes to complete.
The lubrication services cover oil and filter changes, as well as checking the fluids in the steering system, suspension, drive train, and brakes. Checking oil every 3,000 miles is commonly known, but keeping the other fluids topped off keeps vehicles running longer.
Road hazards can damage tires and alter alignment without anyone noticing until there’s a major failure, so having them inspected regularly is important.
The tire and wheel services at Collision Repair Center include wheel balancing, tire rotations, and front-end align-ment, plus checking the shock absorbers, struts, rack and pinion system, CV joints, and tires.
Routine transmission maintenance keeps down costly repairs, so it’s important to have fluids flushed and components checked regularly by professionals like the ones at CRC. They service manual, automatic, semiautomatic transmissions, and dual clutches, adjust linkages, and change transmission fluid and filters.
Heating and cooling systems get a good workout in the Midwest and it’s important to have them checked seasonally. After decades of repairing vehicles that deal with high temperatures and polar vortexes in the same year, they can handle any problem. Their technicians will check antifreeze levels and inspect heating and cooling systems to ensure they will work at peak performance when needed.
CRC also offers a variety of car and truck tires from top manufacturers including Bridgestone, Dunlop, and Michelin.
“We won’t be undersold,” vowed Hazen.
Aftermarket car protection products like rustproofing, under-coating, and paint and fabric protection, as well as truck accessories like running boards, spray in bed liners and Tonneau covers are available to protect and accessorize vehicles.
CRC has been a well-known name for body repair services for decades and is proud of its me-chanical services department. Now Hazen wants them to be known as the place to go for all kinds of vehicle needs. “You have trusted us for 41 years to repair accidents, trust us to be your full service, one-stop-shop.”