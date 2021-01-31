BHC targets industry 4.0 in 2021

“We will continue to graduate some of the best health professionals in our area. Our transfer students will not lose a step in their dreams of pursuing their education further. Our career program students will be some of the best qualified in the area. BHC committed its resources to ensure the needs of our community could continue to be met while planning for the future opportunities and workforce needs of our area.”

Two new programs are being introduced for fall 2021, Cybersecurity and Court Reporting. Most of the Manufacturing curriculum will be updated to embrace new technology and directions industries are taking.

“Industry 4.0 is our target for a more 21st century approach to manufacturing," Dr. Bush said.

He encourages students to keep dreaming about creating a future for themselves and not give in to a gloomy outlook.

“I would recommend and advise students during this unprecedented time to take advantage of the situation to learn or experience what career training and education opportunities are available, what ties to their interests and passions, and just start. Start by taking a class or classes, and don’t stop until you achieve your goals, whether those goals are a new position or career, just to learn, take advantage of your passion to learn. Simply, do not give up on yourself or your dreams.”