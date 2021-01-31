BHC targets industry 4.0 in 2021

Black Hawk College had some exciting plans in the works for 2020, but like so many others COVID-19 forced them to change course.
“We put a few things on the shelf to pivot to teaching in a new way and to protect our students and staff,” said Dr. Richard Bush, the dean of Career Programs, Moline campus.
“The past year has challenged all of us, but it also highlighted our ability to adapt and persevere in challenging times.”
“By default, all of our programs and courses shifted to either fully online or heavily enhanced instruction that leveraged online tools and technologies to deliver content to students and employer partners. ," Dr. Bush said.
The college's immediate need was to start delivering programs in alternative formats, which created some interesting opportunities for many of our faculty, especially in programs with a great deal of hands-on and laboratory work.
Dr. Bush and his faculty used the situation to not only continue classes but to improve BHC’s catalog.
Dr. Jennifer Miller and her faculty, the online AA (Associate of Arts) program was successfully launched. The courses are built around an 8-week format to easily fit into a student’s schedule. The online AA has three focus areas to choose from: Psychology, Accounting, and Business. It’s designed to assist students in transferring to a four-year institution. The program is fully supported online with advising, tutoring, library services, and financial aid.
Economic downturns during the pandemic exposed the need for more stable career choices. “The current situation we find ourselves and our communities in has highlighted for many the need to upskill themselves into more careers where they’re less susceptible to economic and global events.”
“The pandemic confirmed for us the importance of training and education in our area. It put clearly into view the need for more advanced training and educational opportunities for members of our communities to meet the needs of employers today and the careers of tomorrow. There are growing cybersecurity concerns for area organizations and a need for talented individuals to secure those organizations from outside threats.
“Manufacturing is evolving and there’s a need for adaptive manufacturing, as well as connected and autonomous manufacturing systems and skilled workers to maintain and operate those systems. The promise of restoring some of our manufacturing will call for an increase in very technical and skilled workers,” said Dr. Bush.
“We’re working to strengthen the education/training ecosystem for our area that ensures Black Hawk and our university partners give credit for all of the work done by students. Key to this will be engagement with our area employers to develop these programs with the education partners, work with the students at different points in their training/education, and ultimately, hire these very highly skilled individuals.”
“We will continue to graduate some of the best health professionals in our area. Our transfer students will not lose a step in their dreams of pursuing their education further. Our career program students will be some of the best qualified in the area. BHC committed its resources to ensure the needs of our community could continue to be met while planning for the future opportunities and workforce needs of our area.”
Two new programs are being introduced for fall 2021, Cybersecurity and Court Reporting. Most of the Manufacturing curriculum will be updated to embrace new technology and directions industries are taking.
“Industry 4.0 is our target for a more 21st century approach to manufacturing," Dr. Bush said.
He encourages students to keep dreaming about creating a future for themselves and not give in to a gloomy outlook.
“I would recommend and advise students during this unprecedented time to take advantage of the situation to learn or experience what career training and education opportunities are available, what ties to their interests and passions, and just start. Start by taking a class or classes, and don’t stop until you achieve your goals, whether those goals are a new position or career, just to learn, take advantage of your passion to learn. Simply, do not give up on yourself or your dreams.”
Typical college programs are still being held, but virtually. Zoom meetings allow prospective students to meet the faculty and see the campus, while employers can meet with staff and other constituencies around campus. The annual CommUniversity will be on Zoom Sunday afternoons in February this year, with classes ranging from ancient Egyptian myths to the psychology of humor.