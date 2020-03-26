Some Quad-City grocers, food processing workers see pay, benefit increases

Pay raises and more benefits are coming for Hy-Vee, Fareway grocery store workers and Kraft Heinz employees in the Quad-Cities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fareway Stores, Inc., announced Wednesday a one-time cash bonus to hourly employees who are under the age of 18. Part-time hourly workers, 18 and up, will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time-off; full-time workers will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time-off.

Assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours paid time-off.

The additional paid leave can be used for time-off, or as a cash payment, by workers. The bonuses vary with a max of $1,200 per employee. The payments will be distributed Friday, April 3 to Fareway's approximately 8,500 frontline workers.

Hy-Vee said Wednesday it was giving a 10% bonus on all hours worked by part-time and full-time frontline store employees from March 16 to April 12. Those will be paid out on April 17. New benefits are also being offered to Hy-Vee workers.

Job protection of two weeks for a worker who either tests positive for the new coronavirus, or is required to self-quarantine by health officials. Full-time Hy-Vee employees enrolled in short-term disability can receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.