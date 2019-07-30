River Bend Foodbank is opening its own food pantry Saturday at SouthPark Mall, Moline, to he…

At a glance

What: River Bend Foodbank's new food pantry at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Location: Next to Olive Garden in the former Famous Footwear store outside the mall.

Hours: 4-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, and 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Serving: Iowa Quad-City families, who may come as often as once a week.

To volunteer or donate: Visit riverbendfoodbank.org.