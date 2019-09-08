Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Jackson, Stephanie A., to Figueroa, Janet, 309 E. South Street, Geneseo; $157,000.
Bridges, Alan J. and Dean W., to Earley, Timothy D. and Beth A., 406 S. State Street, Annawan; $117,000.
Atkinson Properties, to Ecology Solutions, 137 Commercial Drive, Atkinson; $3,900,000.
Michaels, John and Jasniewski, John, to Jasniewski, Mark S., 208 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
MTJ Development, to Greiner Buildings, 4328 U.S. Hwy 34, Kewanee; $245,000.
Koepke, Jack A. and Anne C., to JMG Contracting, 1506 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Verstraete, Shane M. and Megan A., to Junior, Mary E. and August J., 402 N. Washington Street, Atkinson; $116,000.
Floming, Kerry L., to Rouse, Richard L. and Mary Jo, 6621 E. 2480 Street, Kewanee; $115,000.
Weir, DeWayne L. and Theresa J., to Dennison, Troy J., 520 E. 8th Street, Kewanee; $41,500.
ETC FBO Frank Proctor IRA and Pip West, to Confair, Billy L., 221 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Cleaver, Joshua R. and Connie A., to Johnson, Derek R., 612 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $50,000.
Henson, Richard, to Giebel, Bruce W., 206 Elm Street, Colona; $120,000.
Phleger, N. Lorraine, to Paxton, Nolan C. and Sara J., 870 Oriole Court, Geneseo; $205,000.
Sieghartner, Lisa A./Hanson, Lisa A. and Sieghartner, Robert H., to Harris, James S., 16 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $35,000.
Weaver, Erin G.C. and Nicole, to Manfred, David J. and Jamie L., 19 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $290,000.
Parrish, Jason R. and Angela M., to Carlson, Connie M., 317 N. Ward Street, Geneseo; $110,000.
Espinoza, Miguel and Juanita, to Ince, Ronnie C., 820 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $60,000.
PNC Bank, to Jeffries, Jacob T., 306 N. Holmes Street, Cambridge; $50,000.
Parrish, Joline M., to Parrish, Jason R. and Angela M., 402 Bur Oak Drive, Geneseo; $175,000.
Vandersnick, Inez I., to Schmitz, Joshua and Anna, 301 N. Washington Street, Atkinson; $157,000.
Swartz, Elaine M., to Brown, William R., 524 W. 4th Street, Kewanee; $11,000.
Lindberg, Mitchel J., to Lane, Alexander J., 18323 N. 400 Avenue, Galva; $129,000.
Wolf, David A., to Bullock, Bernadine J. and Jonathon W., 610 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $67,000.
Corban, Stephen R., to Woerle, Jacob, 21287 IL Hwy 81, Kewanee; $146,000.
Hulting, Roger F. and Billie J., to Zobrist, Stephen R. and Christina K., 18745 E. 1300 Street, Geneseo; $60,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Jansma, Denise A., Bettendorf, to Ramsey, Mark and Melissa, Port Byron; 5228 227th St. Ct., Port Byron; $263,900.
Hazelwood Homes, Geneseo, to Marten, Gregory and Treasure, Moline; 4208 33rd Ave., Moline; $30,000.
Wermerskirchen Slater, John and Shanel, Fairfax, Iowa, to Burkhead, Robert and John, Rock Island; 1605 2nd Ave., Unit 9, Rock Island; $98,000.
The Waters Family Trust, Chandler, Ariz., to Clark Truck Repair Real Estate, Rock Island; 115 31st Ave., 105 31st Ave., rear of 115 31st Ave., Rock Island; industrial building, $57,500.
Pitz, Barbara A., trust, Bettendorf, to Clark Truck Repair Real Estate, Rock Island; 115 31st Ave., 105 31st Ave., rear of 115 31st Ave., Rock Island, industrial building; $57,500.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Lopez, Travis C. and Kristin, Milan; 3623 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $2,100.
Hess, Jeana N. Bettendorf, to Steele, Thomas L., Rock Island; 5707 120th Ave. W., Milan; $126,000.
Future Capital, Milan, to Berys, Flavia Cristina, Imperial Beach, Calif.; 614 7th Ave., Rock Island; $83,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kopp, Christopher and Maki, San Diego, Calif.; 524 21st St., Rock Island; $77,500.
Marten, Gregory L. and Treasure A., Moline, to Blunt, Phillip E. and Juliann M., 3422 50th St., Moline; $174,900.
Waters Family Trust, Chandler, Ariz., to Beiser Ventures, Rock Island; 105 31st Ave., rear of 115 31st Ave., 115 31st Ave., Rock Island, masonry building; $65,000.
Pitz, Barbara A., trust, Bettendorf, to Belser Ventures, Rock Island; 105 31st Ave., rear of 115 31st Ave., 115 31st Ave., Rock Island, masonry building; $65,000.
CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf, to Lopez, Raiza, Silvis; 2403 10th St., Silvis; $97,900.
Mewes, Don L., Patty L., Rock Island to Ziegle, Adam T. and Megan M., Rock Island; 3305 25th St., Rock Island, land/lot; $4,500.
Reed, Katherine E., trust, Bettendorf, to Seibert, Robert L., Moline; 5233 26th Ave. A Court, Moline; $65,000.
Gerlich, Daniel P., estate, East Moline, to Raya, Felipe P. and Marla D., Moline; 1841 4th St., Moline; $57,000.
McLaughlin, Eric A. and Shelly L., Port Byron, to Kelley, Patrick R. and Brianne R.; 811 16th St. Ct., Rapids City; $143,000.
Gomez, Jesus, Moline, to Vallegas, Eduardo, Moline; 135 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Akin, Perry B., Ankeny, Iowa, to Savage, Eric R., Moline; 2955 16th Ave., Moline; $222,500.
McGinnis, Matthew K., Taylor Ridge, to Fues, Gary L., Taylor Ridge; 6328 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $176,000.
Call, Wesley H., Batavia, Ill., to Chin, Ceu, East Moline; 904 40th Ave., East Moline; $94,200.
St. John, Doneen R., Glendale, Ariz., to Miller, John M., East Moline; 2735 4th St. A., East Moline; $186,500.
Medinger, Nathan A. and Amber J., Silvis, to Darra, Jeffrey A. and Erin M., Silvis; 1805 12th St., Silvis; $257,000.
Whelan, Terrence J., estate, Dubuque, to Cook, Randy, Moline; 2409 44th St., Moline; $43,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Richter, Courtney, Moline; 4737 28th Ave., Moline; $73,900.
Crow, Nicholas M. and Sarah A., Sherrard, to James, Naythan J., Rock Island; 710 82nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $91,700.
Bergren, John, Davenport, to Jochim, Michael and Carla, Moline; 3621 27th St., Moline, laundramat; $10,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Thomson, Tyson, Kirkland, Wash.; 1322 38th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, trust, East Moline, to Reynolds, Charles H., East Moline; 1529 13th Ave., East Moline; $32,000.
RBP Development-Moline, Lisle, Ill., to ENG Investment Group, New York, N.Y.; 3501 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail establishment; $1,470,000.
Emerson, William, estate, Cleveland, Tenn., to O'Dell, Josh and Ashley, Milan; 651 34th Ave., East Moline; $92,500.
Mossage, Derrick, Rock Island, to JPTP, Moline, Moline; 231-233 14th Ave., Moline; $66,870.
Parrish, Kathy J., Andalusia, to Rhodes, Edward, Rock Island; 2522 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Sarazin, Scott, Moline; 3225 69th Ave., Moline; $44,276.
Rauch, Barbara, Davenport, to Roberts, Justin, Milan; 1210 3rd St. W., Milan; $121,500.
Pudenz, North Liberty, to Easley, Brian S. and Joleen, Milan; 11311 22nd St., Milan; $120,000.
Effio, Luis and Michelle, Winter Garden, Fla., to Mans, John and Tricia, Moline; 3727 77th St. Ct., Moline; $320,000.
Seamus46, Moline, to Keddie Properties, Moline; 5619 34th Ave., Moline; $265,000.
Taets, Abbigail J., Moline, to Emerick, Jordan, Moline; 3046 4th St., Unit 10, Moline; $67,500.