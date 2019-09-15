Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Oltmann, Larry A. and Ramona S., to Hurt, Shirley J. and Samuel R., 429 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $140,000.
Andersen, Mark R. and Carol A., to Jarosz, Matthew E. and Ashley, 12266 E. 1300 Street, Cambridge; $305,000.
Sturtevant, Jason B. and Elizabeth A., to Wittland, 427 W. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $85,000.
Shank, William E., to Jasniewski, Matthew B., 1312 Lake Street, Kewanee; $44,000.
Von Motz, Pamela R./ Von Motz, Pamela Rae/ Mikles, Pamela R., to Brown, Vanessa L., 642 Green Park Avenue, Colona; $100,000.
Price, Stephen M., to Mahnesmith, Brandon and Wickline, Christine, 501 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Galva; $60,000.
PIP West, to Corral, Jose Pereda/Pereda, Jose Corral, Pereda, Maria D., 410 E. 8th Street, Kewanee; $11,000.
Larson, Rusty A., to Crandell, Caitlin R. and Larson, Reggie R., 60 N. 50 Avenue, Alpha; $70,000.
Miller, Ricky J. and Deborah D., to Anderson, Carol S. and Alan C., Lot 6 of Block 1 in King's addition to the City of Geneseo, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $77,500.
Beaulieu, Russel B./Russell B., Beaulieu Sarah L./ Bringolf, Sarah L., to Steiner, Christi L., 273 Melrose Drive, Colona; $137,500.
Andrae, Emily G./Tennant, Emily G., to Moller, Dawn M. and Richard D. III, 3 Kimberly Drive, Coal Valley; $215,000.
Arch, Neil and Ana A., to Neirynck, Emily A., 305 Emmons Avenue, Kewanee; $75,000.
Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, to Geneseo Property, 704 S. Illinois Street, Geneseo; $2,000,000.
Martens, Laurence A. and Teresa J., to Windsor, James E. and Deborah A. 301 Hamilton Street, Atkinson; $162,500.
Windsor, James E. and Deborah A., to Windsor, Eric D. and Caitlyn C., 24525 Grange Road, Geneseo; $205,000.
JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition, to Martinez, Estela, 410 Elliott Street, Kewanee; $15,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Moore, Hannah and Scott, Rock Island, to Garcia, Leiana M., Rock Island; 25 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $102,500.
Moller III, Richard, Colona, to Saskowski III, Daniel, East Moline; 722 40th Ave., East Moline; $123,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to The Conservancy at Milan, Milan; 3810 Savanna Circle W., Milan, land/lot; $1,300.
Stimpson, David L., Patricia J., Rock Island, to Newswander, Kevin and Jinefer, Rock Island; 4506 27th Ave., Rock Island; $197,500.
Harris, Ronald L., Gardner, Ill., to Harris, Amy L., Silvis; 1109 28th Ave., Silvis; $10,000.
Bloomquist, Lauren K., Moline, to Swanson, Jeremy, Moline; 1144 26th St., Moline; $68,500.
Schlapia, Matthew L. and Dawn R., Moline, to Wood, Thomas Joseph and Ermalinda M., Moline; 2425 4th St., Moline; $125,000.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., to Elsasser, Elizabeth Anne, Rock Island; $59,888.
Best, Tracy A. and Cathleen A., Moline, to Anderson, Trevor, Moline; 2360 31st Ave. A., Moline; $92,000.
Wilson, Stephen D. and Carol L., Delaware, Ohio, to Howard, James A. and Gayla, Milan; 771 U.S. Route 67, Milan; $275,000.
Eckermann, Richard L., Rock Island, to Sims, Tina and David, Moline; 1 Timberwood Ct., Moline; $270,000.
Floody, Karl K., Rockford, to TB Wilco Investments, Greenville; 513 31st Ave., Rock Island; $650,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Nelson, Douglas E. and Kristen D., Milan; 3720 Avian Ct., Milan, land/lot; $1,300.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Montgomery, Bradley D. and Cherie, Milan; 3412, 3506 and 3514 Meadow Circle W., Milan; $25,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Coolidge, John L. and Linda L., Milan; 3423 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $6,750.
Terfler, Alma Jane, estate, Cedar Rapids, to Carrillo, Irene, Chicago; 3623 34th Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.
Banks, William P., estate, Banks, Diana J., executor, Rock Island, to Moore, Scott and Hannah E., Rock Island; $85,000.
Newswander, Kevin E., Rock Island, to Vesey, Tammy, Rock Island; 2148 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $109,000.
Deutsche Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Swanson, Randy S. and Dawn J., East Moline; $36,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Dobbins, Jason, Milan; 130 E. 17th St., Milan; $17,000.
Baker, Patricia, estate of Baker, Christopher L., Palatine, to Rosas, Miguel, Moline; 2410 38th St., Rock Island; $53,500.
Erickson, Joel, Moline, to Taets, Eric J., Moline; 1872 22nd Ave., Moline; $151,000.
Smith, Michael W. and Peggy A., Palm Coast, Fla., to Condon, Sean C. and Brittny, Rock Island; 732 30th St., Rock Island; $117,900.
Gillette, Daniel L. and Deborah S., trust, Danbury, Wis., to Bradshaw III, Edward and Emily; 8145 54th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $179,900.
Garcia, Gema, Moline, to Garcia, Sandra, Moline; 753 17th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Raya, Arturo, Silvis, to Aguilera, Maria, East Moline; 1443 10th St., East Moline; $45,000.
Laermans, John E., Port Byron, to Guedje, Kossi, East Moline; 240 16th Ave., East Moline; $72,150.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Preferred Trust Company, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1505-1507 11th St., Rock Island; $124,900.
Hurt, Samuel r. and Shirley J., Osco, to Gbongli, Kokouvi, Moline; 5613 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $153,500.
Teel, Paula and Lafrenz, David C., Bettendorf, to Massarolo, Steven R., East Moline; 180 39th Ave., East Moline; $137,500.
Johnson, Marjorie, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 2222-2224 39th St., Rock Island; $93,000.
Himebaugh, Kenneth and Sheryl, Moline, to Thomas, Christopher and Walker, Keila, Rock Island; $75,000.
Blackhawk Road Office Park, Rock Island, to Pegasus 62, Davenport; 3416 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island; $375,000.
Pathway Holdings, Rock Falls, to M & N Investments of the Quad Cities, Coal Valley; 914 23rd St., Rock Island; $112,000.
Dowsett, Dorthy C., trust, Moline, to Anthony, Stephen, Moline; 5814 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $111,000.
Makai Living Trust, Bettendorf, to Rider, Aaron and Christina, Moline; 927 37th St., Moline; $175,000.
Pratt, David, Neponset, to Plyler, Alex, Port Byron; 1204 Lakeview Dr., Port Byron; $315,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Lodge, Donovan, Andover; 315 31st Ave., East Moline; $43,233.
Philpott, Janet A., Fresno, Calif., to Ward, Fern, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 7C, East Moline; $100,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Kelly, Kathleen A., East Moline; 1337 Morton Drive, East Moline; $60,000.
Hayes, Quannitra, Irving, Texas, to Simpkins Jr., Gene A., and Titley, Michelle, Rock Island; 1820 15 1/2 St., Ct., Rock Island; $85,000.
Wisely, Karen, Port Byron, to Siwek, Andrew, Moline; 1922 32nd St., Moline; $86,900.
Knox, Teresa L., trust, Sherrard, to Ahrens, Russell, Moline; 2627 19th St., Moline; $222,500.
Ater, Jared and Alicia D., Moline, to Dawson, Susan, Moline; 914 24th St., Moline; $90,000.
Dominguez, Miguel J. and April, Coal Valley, to Borkhardt, Amy, Coal Valley; 112 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $106,500.
Brown, Barbara A., Rock Island, to Mercy Vineyard Church, Moline, retail establishment; 1718-1720 10th St., Moline; $60,000.
Northwest Bank & Trust, Davenport, to JPTP, Moline; 1960 3rd St., East Moline; $80,000.
Prusa, Beverly J. Sherrard, to Green, Troy and Laura, Sherrard; vacant lot, Sherrard, Bowling Township; $30,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Raya, Luis, East Moline; 408 1st Ave., Silvis; $18,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ray-Glo Dairy, Gill, Colo.; 919 43rd St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ray-Glo Dairy, Gill, Colo.; 509 19th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to SGA Capital Holdings, Hamilton, Ga.; 225 N. 20th St., East Moline; $75,000.
Goderis, Sheila, East Moline, to Napon, Ismael, East Moline; 3805 6th St., East Moline; $135,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Delcourt, Peter C. and Carrie Ann, Milan; 3525 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $2,100.