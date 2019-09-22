Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lamb, Douglas and Donna M,. to Barnes, Cody Daniel, 216 Bullock Court, Colona; $170,000.
Durkin, Tina M., to French, Daniel E., 1020 N. East Street, Kewanee; $12,000.
Whitchers, to Henry County Health Department, 209 E. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $10,000.
Jacobi, Chris and Sarah, to Murphy, Michael R. and Jane M., 20909 U.S. Hwy. 6, Atkinson; $105,000.
Lovett, Benjamin M. and Kristin L., to Minard, Adam and Melissa, 20 Ponderosa Hills, Colona; $330,000.
Dunn, Kit A., to Lamco Outdoor Services, 1332 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee and 1415 N. Main Street, Kewanee; $20,000.
Dennison, Troy/Troy J. and Natasha/Shipe, Natasha, to Dennison, Natasha M., 930 Harbour Street, Kewanee; $10.00.
Howard, Jacob W., to Dunn, Joshua M., 618 N.W. 1st Street, Galva; $20,000.
Vandersnick, Christopher M. and Brooke, to Salz, Ryan, 411 W. Front Street, Annawan; $75,000.
VanAutreve, John E. and DeAnn D., to Nanninga, Christy J., 634 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $20,000.
Lavino, Mark A. and Phyllis A./ Reeves, Phyllis A., to Castaneda, Nicholas M. and Christine V., 1118 Mark Street, Colona; $178,000.
Blachinsky, John M. and Elizabeth E., to Hodges, Robert L., 234 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $126,500.
Underwood, Susan J., to Secymore, Roger A. and Kristin, 323 School Street, Cambridge; $125,000.
Jackson, Dana L., to Sauer, Shelli and Juarez, Cruz, 1216 Lake Street, Kewanee; $20,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, to 2019 Castle, 321 7th Street, Colona; $75,000.
Joseph, Alexander and Joseph, Kelly, to Egert, Robert L. and Janet A., 1001 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $212,000.
Egert, Robert L. and Janet A., to Joseph, Alexander S., 22999 IL Hwy. 82, Geneseo; $472,500.
Watkins, Stephen W. Sr., to Watkins, Stephen Wayne Jr./ Watkins, Stephen W. Jr., 24011 N. High Street, Colona; $176,000.
Gomez, Deborah A. Gemignani/ Gemignani, Deborah A. Gomez, Gomez, Robert to Reathaford, Gary Ryan, 14 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $238,500.
Gordon, Christian, to Lybarger, Dale E. and Pitman, Steven Joseph Jr., 600 S. Second Street, Colona; $64,000.
Pip West and Pip Group, to Tapia, Benigno Torres/ Torres, Benigno Tapia and Clara Ninfa Cecilia Coronel/ Coronel Ninfa Cecilia Clara, 126 S. Grace Avenue, Kewanee; $14,000.
Nordstrom, Martin E., to Beitel, Orlin and Anna, 18 S.E. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $30,000.
WeBuyHouses, to Abbey, Kailey A., 311 6th Street, Colona; $80,000.
DePauw, Michael D. and Mellony A., to Underwood, Markus D. and Monica J., 116 W. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $170,000.
Chapman, Jason J. and Roxxanne N., to Hillery, Kyle; 404 14th Avenue, Orion; $143,000.
Blue Grass Savings Bank, to Edwards, Mark and Debra, 20450 E. 550th Street, Colona; $290,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Dominguez, Miguel J. and April, Coal Valley, to Borkhardt, Amy, Coal Valley; 112 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $106,500.
Brown, Barbara A., Rock Island, to Mercy Vineyard Church, Moline, retail establishment; 1718-1720 10th St., Moline; $60,000.
Northwest Bank & Trust, Davenport, to JPTP, Moline; 1960 3rd St., East Moline; $80,000.
Prusa, Beverly J. Sherrard, to Green, Troy and Laura, Sherrard; vacant lot, Sherrard, Bowling Township; $30,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Raya, Luis, East Moline; 408 1st Ave., Silvis; $18,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ray-Glo Dairy, Gill, Colo.; 919 43rd St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ray-Glo Dairy, Gill, Colo.; 509 19th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to SGA Capital Holdings, Hamilton, Ga.; 225 N. 20th St., East Moline; $75,000.
Goderis, Sheila, East Moline, to Napon, Ismael, East Moline; 3805 6th St., East Moline; $135,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Delcourt, Peter C. and Carrie Ann, Milan; 3525 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $2,100.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Keim, Robert and Gladys, East Moline; land/lot addresses, 3631 Meadow Circle, Milan; 3822 Savanna Circle W., Milan; 3826 Savanna Circle W., Milan, 3622 Avian Ct., Milan; 3626 Avian Ct., Milan; 3716 Woodland Ct., Milan; 3720 Woodland Ct., Milan; 3817 Savanna Circle W., Milan; $21,600.
Bratton-Ellis, Katrina, Dewey, Ariz., to Lian Pau En, Moline; 1106 39th St., Moline; $95,000.
Stevenson, Charles and Judith, East Moline, to Winkel, Kevin and Carrie, Silvis; 802 14th St., Silvis; $244,400.
Stonehouse, John M., Milan, to Mueller, Edward L., Milan; 5225 116th Ave., Milan; $350,000.
Hinrichsen, Collette J., trust, Davenport, to Taylor, Robert, Moline; 7115 36th AVe., B. Court, Moline; $274,900.
Hallquist, Lester R. and Loretta M., trust, East Moline, to Garcia, Sandra L., East Moline; 4720 9th St., East Moline; $134,500.
Rodriguez, Andy, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1124 11th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Arreguin, Javier, and DeLeon, Esmereldo, Hampton, to Schatteman, Justin R., East Moline; $209,900.
DeBlieck, Rick J. and Jill M., Silvis, to Arreguin, Javier and Esmeralda, Hampton; 721 10th Ave., Hampton; $322,000.
Bragg, Dorothy, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 801 4th Ave., Rock Island; $24,500.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Tung, Kap Sien, and Cing, Nieng, Moline; 3135 18th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Rusk, Dennis, Sarasota, Fla., to Wilson, Philip A., Moline; 2416 1st St. Ct., Moline; $209,000.
Wright Jr., Lavernon and Bonnie, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 4122 5th St., Moline; $8,000.
Munoz Villa Gomez, Jesus and Blanca, East Moline, to Ouro-Agoro, Nana A., and Roigt, Eric, Silvis; 1006 17th Ave., Silvis; $190,500.
Smith, Donald L. and Jamie, Milan, to Bragg, Lexis, Milan; 2809 79th Ave. Ct., Milan; $162,500.
Vega, Raul, Moline, to Villagomez, J. Amporo, Moline; 609 - 711 22nd St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Todd Jr., James C., Hillsdale; 314 Warren Ave., Hillsdale; $35,000.
Black Hawk Freight Services, Davenport, to Mogul Holdings, Davenport; 3125 - 3303 E. 1st Ave., Milan, office/industrial building; $600,000.
Koch, Carolyn A., trust, Moline, to Schmidt, Barbara A., Rock Island; 4003 46th Ct., Rock Island; $197,500.
Stevenson, Ada, estate, Moline, to Barber, Beverly, Rock Island; 2700 45th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Cary, Mary Kay, Silvis, to Mooney, Robert, and Macedo, Maribel, East Moline; 435 31st Ave., East Moline; $136,000.
Minder, Ryan, Davenport, to Seibert, Lori, Moline; 3815 15th St., Moline; $98,000.
Emery Jr., William, Mesa, Ariz., to Peterson Brothers Real Estate, Matherville; 116 4th St. W., Milan; $60,000.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington; 734 30th St., Rock Island; $100.
Newberg, Michael, Moline, to Ater, Jared, Moline; 3146 11th Ave., Moline; $153,900.
Marchese, Thomas P., Davenport, to Bisby, Nicholas and Shenae, Milan; 11616 Ridgewood Road, Milan; $140,000.
Banfield, Melanie L., trust, Moline, to Stimpson, David L. and Patricia J., Rock Island; $196,000.
Portillo, Patricia, East Moline, to Bollin, Sean, Hampton; 510 8th Ave., Hampton; $153,900.
Saucedo, Sofia E., Colona, to Saucedo, Kathryn M. and Isaiah J., Rock Island; 3710 4th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Favri, Harry W., trustee, Favri, Harry William, trust, Milan, to Favri, Brian L. and Carolyn A., Coal Valley; $40,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Newberry Jr., Joseph E., Silvis; 415 15th St., Silvis; $45,100.
Wilson, Philip A. and Patricia J., Moline, to Swirski, Linda A., Moline; 2320 3rd St., Moline; $130,000.