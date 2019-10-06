Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Faber, Steven P., to Faber, Seth R., 319 Beach Avenue, Kewanee; $25,000.
Raver, Justin M. and Dee A., to Phelps, Shawna L. 319 Willard Street, Kewanee; $92,000.
Davis, Pamela L., to DeWulf, Aaron and Thompson, Jody R. 22984 Grange Road, Geneseo; $181,500.
Kuhns, Robert A. and Barbara S., to Edelen, Eugene and Maria, 212 S. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $115,000.
Hazelwood Homes, to Gehling Properties, 16301 Weber Road, Geneseo; $190,000.
Hovey, Jeffrey, to Adamson, Shayleen, 750 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $78,500.
Strobbe, Darlene M., to Werner, Matthew L. and Stephanie M., 6387 N. 2200 Avenue, Geneseo; $200,000.
Noecker, Charles J., and Shirley M. to Gay, Pharaoh and Miller, Megan, 21 Lake Lynnwood, Lynn Center; $277,000.
McCadden, Charles B. Jr. and Sheri L., to Bertrand, Devin P. and Emily L. 505 W. Patey, Annawan; $152,000.
Burns, Shirley L. and Richard D., to Veloz, Jason and Jessica, 109 N. Main, Cambridge; $175,000.
Jacobs, Adam M. and Stephanie, to Jacobs, Ian J., 152 Henry Drive, Orion; $130,000.
Hirst, Johnny J. and Rosemary L., to Interial, Jacob J., 402 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Galva; $55,000.
Ensley, Chad M. and Allison L., to Ramirez, Lorenzo Avilez and Morado Ma Sanjuana Morales, 435 S. Grove Street, Kewanee; $75,500.
Bodeen, Douglas G., to Lobaito, Mary Ellen, 313 E. Orange Street, Geneseo; $162,000.
Coopman, Randy L. and Sharon R., to Johnson, Michael L. Jr., and Samantha, 12462 E. 150th Street, Orion; $200,000.
Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., to Weisbrod, Ryan D. and Angela M., 217 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $199,000.
Seyller, Delores A., to Pratt David J. and Amber L., 234 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $70,000.
Buysse, Gerald J. and Mary E., to Welch, Austin J., 309 E. Henry Street, Atkinson; $113,000.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, to Mayorga, Alejandro and Sonia, Lot 2 Oak View Estates First Addition to the village of Coal Valley, Henry County, Illinois; $35,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Grisham, Thomas R., Moline, to Majchrzak, Robert and Theresa, LeClaire; 18119 Hubbard Rd., East Moline; $157,900.
Ellis, Ryan L. and Andrea R., Moline, to Behrens, Ryan, Moline; 3436 49th St., Moline; $174,000.
Schoonmaker, Kevin and Margaret, Moline, to Verbeke, Keith E. and Tamara A., Moline; 959 40th St., Moline; $63,000.
Jain, Bhikam, Moline, to Williams, Brittany N. and Michael L., Moline; 3511 56th St. Ct., Moline; $149,000.
Fuhr, Virgil and Fayetta M., and Shaffer, Marilyn A. and Fuh, Darlene M., Taylor Ridge; 15020 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $1,004,000.
Wynn, Kyle and Erin, Reynolds, to Hatler, Josh and Kirsten, Taylor Ridge; 8211 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $240,000.
Callis, Brent, Westminster, S.C., to Seng, Catherine M., Moline; 620 10th St., Moline; $75,000.
Carmen, Alan M. and Brenda L., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1123 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $27,000.
USF Holland, Overland Park, Kan., to Old Dominion Freight Line, Thomasville, N.C.; 8401 51st St. W., Rock Island; $5,600,000.
Dusing, Joseph, Bettendorf, to Cortez, Vince, Milan; 3422 Shadow Wood Ct., Milan; $250,000.
Poore, David M., Gilberts, to Ganaway, Marlon, Moline; 1014 4th Ave., Rock Island; $5,000.
Meyers, Michelle, Colona, to Tessendorf, William and Alyssa, Hillsdale; 532 Jackson St., Hillsdale, land/lot; $5,000.
Menestrina, Dawn M., Silvis, to Kiel, Brian r., Silvis; 262 8th St., Silvis; $30,000.
Goebel, Thomas J., trust, Moline, to Moncrief, Allen D. and Kathleen M., Moline; 1915 Glenwood Dr., Moline; $108,000.
Hughes, Charles Michael, East Moline, to The Kar Guyz, Moline; 11th st. and 15th Ave., East Moline, land/lot; $10,000.
M3 Partnership, Silvis, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis; 1211 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, commercial building; $1,250,000.
McCord, Steve, Geneseo, to Butcher, Robert L., Coal Valley; 112 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $82,000.
Miller, Diane, LeClaire, to Williamson, Emily M., Moline; 1510 36th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Littig, Joseph R., Davenport, to JPTP, Moline; 2426 30th St., Rock Island; $59,900.
Trapkus Build, Moline, to Senatra Jr., Vincent P. and Cheryl D., Milan; 3203 115th Ave. W., Milan; $287,097.
Meyer, Robert and Linda, East Moline, to Carlson, Justin and Linda, East Moline; 125 39th Ave., East Moline; $133,000.
Greenfield Environmental Multistate, trust, Fairfield, Conn., to The Refuge-United Pentecostal Church; 5001 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot; $18,000.
Kotska, Hildegard, Silvis, to Enders, David K. and Nelja M., East Moline; 2190 10th St., East Moline; $87,900.
Simons, Mary A., trust, East Moline, to John, Mawazo, and Mufaume, Maeta, East Moline; 3576 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $126,000.
Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island, to McNeal, Nichole L., East Moline; 2913 4th St. A., East Moline; $83,000.
Pithan, Larry, Andalusia, to Miller, Nathan D., Milan; 3527 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3527 Prairie Court, Milan, land/lot; $2,500.
Lehmkuhl, Steven C. and Darla D., Moline, to Hefner, John, Moline; 1715 13th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Oltmanns, Nancy, co-executor, Krukow, Lenora, estate, Sterling, to Gloria, Adam and Alexis, Sterling; 1324 Blue Spruce Dr., Cordova; $13,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to NCGSA Asset Management, Tacoma, Wash.; 2008 11th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Hernandez, Renee M., estate, Moline, to Matkovish, Emily, Moline; 2359 28th St., Moline; $111,000.
Hampsey, Jack B., Rock Island, to Johnson, Adam, Milan; 3322 7th St. W., Milan; $118,000.
Robinson, Terry L., Galesburg, to Ferguson, Ericka, Moline; 2426 32nd St., Moline; $90,000.
Kelly, Donna L., Kissimmee, Fla., to Crawford, Peggy, Moline; 2367 27th St., Moline; $95,000.
Lindley, Daniel F., Bettendorf, to Southwell, Amanda and Paul, Moline; 3404 50th St., Moline; $233,000.
Phillips, Roxanne M., Rock Island, to Segura, Kelly M., Moline; 2727 18th Ct., Moline; $106,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Peterson, Janice M., Plainfield; 1212 27th St., Moline; $64,000.
Kronich, Carl L., trust, St. Paul, Minn., to Glenn, Justin M., and Steenlage, Britney, Port Byron; 2307 Parkway Dr., Port Byron; $340,000.
Dudzik, John S. and Helen, Louisburg, Kans., to Bozdech, George W., East Moline; 2405 Twin Oaks Ct., East Moline; $214,000.
Mehuys, Susan, Moline, to Herrera-Ortiz, Emelie, Moline; 2365 31st St., Moline; $109,000.
Barnard, Dana A., Moline, to Phillips, Roxanne, Rock Island; 8130 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $82,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Mohr Holdings, Bettendorf; land/lots for 3535 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3519 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3515 Prairie Ct., Milan, 3514 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3518 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3522 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3534 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3521 Meadow Circle E., Milan; 3528 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $7,100.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to McGehee, James Alex, Silvis; 3501, 3427, 3415 & 3411 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $3,600.
Keeven Averill, Kathleen Rose Ann, Chaska, Minn., to Hodge, Anthony L., trust, Taylor Ridge; vacant lot, Taylor Ridge, Blackhawk Township; $176,000.
Mundt, Ronald and Carolyn, Davenport, to Reagan, Tyler D., Moline; 1144 39th St., Moline; $107,500.
Andresen, Darreld G., by Chapman, Linda S., Attorney-in-fact, West Des Moines, to Yuknis, Matthew P., East Moline; $73,000.
Hutchison, Bradley John, trust, Maplewood, Minn., to Wince Sr., James R., East Moline; 132 39th Ave., East Moline; $155,000.
Haff, Brandon S., Geneseo, to Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island; 2501 47th Ave., Rock Island; $3,750.
Fluegel, Carol A., Taylor Ridge, to Hodge, Anthony, Taylor Ridge; 10005 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $35,000.
Scott, Judith Ann, Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2204 6th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Everett, Shena, Rock Island, to Housby, Joshua, Milan; 1112 W. 6th St., Milan; $87,000.