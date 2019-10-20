Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Struve, David J., to McCann, Jeremy L. and Cynthia Lynn, 12 Timberlane Drive, Geneseo; $277,000.
Anderson, Grant W. and Elisabeth, to Ince, Ashlyn and Myers, Grant, 516 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $97,500.
Walters, Benjamin S. and Eugenia, to Stern, Alison M., 404 Margaret Street, Atkinson; $135,000.
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, to Silvis, Lora, 827 W. Fourth Street, Kewanee; $20,000.
Tatge, Joshua, to Slaughter, Shane C., 3 Chapel Court, Andover; $120,000.
Shoemaker, Thomas W. and Ann M., to Carey, Kamerin, 413 Elk Street, Cambridge; $78,000.
Thompson, Jody R., to Fairman, William W. and Darlene B., 614 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $120,000.
Vermeire, Marlys and Vermeire, Robert Estate, to Corber, Lance, 9813 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $295,000.
Goode, Seth/ Seth J., to Bickle, Krysten, 1208 Third Street, Orion; $100,000.
Humphrey, Richard W. and Patricia M., to Kroll, Gayla C., 529 Hamilton Drive, Geneseo; $130,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Matthews, James Dale and Jamie Leigh, 309 Seventh Street, Colona; $36,500.
Cavanagh, Francis J. Estate and Cavanagh, James M. Estate, to Bates, Daniel C. and Pamela S. and DeMay, Bonnie D. and David, farmland, Galva; $126,500.
Weber, Constance M., to Potter, Russell A., 121 W. Kellogg Avenue, Kewanee; $66,000.
Oldeen, Ronald A., to Cernovich, Kim, 1429 Railroad Avenue, Kewanee; $12,000.
Dhabalt, Larry L. and Susan I., to Langston, James S. and Stephanie L. 1307 10th Street, Orion; $178,000.
Kellenberger, William S. and Brandy M., to Keegan, Troy A. and Brooke L., 525 N. Ward Street, Geneseo; $125,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stoltz, James T. and Donna Jo, trust, Moline, to KKKG, Moline; 3815 16th St., Moline; $112,500.
Sherrod, William A. and Jaquel, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Peoples, Turrie J., East Moline; 2944 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $308,000.
Blunt, Betty, trust, Moline, to Himsl, Timothy, Moline; 4006 26th St., Moline; $90,695.
Bratsch, Kenneth S. and Amy L., Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 1030 - 1030 1/2 21st St., Rock Island; $99,000.
Bratsch, Kenneth S. and Amy L., Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 1026 21st St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Kai's Properties, Milan; 3712 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot; $500.
Detweiler, Sara, Moline, to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 4007 28th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Kindschuh, Delores M., Clinton, to Desmet, Dennis and Margaret; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 5C, Rock Island; $108,000.
VanWatermeulen Jr., Ronald L. and Sue A., Silvis, to Schneider, Mitchell R. and Skyler A., Silvis; $142,000.
Einfeldt, Tamara, Silvis, to Wadi, Elamin, and Yosaif, Zaynab, Silvis; 813 14th St., Silvis; $170,000.
Tribbett, Bradley W. and Pamela S., Charleston, Ill., to Rogers, Christopher, and Miley, Tara, Moline; 4410 49th St., Moline; $95,000.
Forrest, Mary, Silvis, to Rummery, Daniel and Jessica, Hampton; 1008 5th St. A., Hampton; $144,000.
Swanson, Randell E., Port Byron, to Lopez, Brian J., Silvis; 505 1st Ave., N. Alley (vacant) Silvis; $120,000.
Reamy, Larry and Suzanne, Hampton, to Sindelar, William, Moline; 5323 30th Ave., Moline; $77,500.
O'Melia, John and Laura, Lakewood, Colo., to Knack, Alan D., Rock Island; 3308 24th St., Rock Island; $159,500.
Johnson, Evan J. and Vanessa A., Moline, to Milwood, Kayla, Rock Island; 1002 17th St., Rock Island; $106,000.
Stockdale, Virginia A., trust, Rock Island, to Weaver, Patrick A. and Laura B., Rock Island; 2150 29th St., Rock Island; $185,000.
Grant McCaulley SD IRA Custodian DeWitt Bank and Trust, DeWitt, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3045 4th St., Unit 12, Moline; $39,000.
DeWitt Bank and Trust, Custodian for Grant McCaulley SD SEP IRA, DeWitt, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3045 4th St., Unit 10, Moline; $40,000.
DeWitt Bank and Trust, Custodian for Grant McCaulley SD SEP IRA, DeWitt, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3045 4th St., Unit 3, Moine; $39,000.
Race, Gerald D., trust, to Gonzalez, Andrea, Moline; 5209 12th Ave., Moline; 5209 12th Ave., Moline; $123,400.
Bowers, Timothy and Peggy, North Fort Myers, Fla., to Lambrecht, Jared and Charles, East Moline; 2809 10th St., East Moline; $149,900.
JIT CO., Rock Island, to Beardsley, Alison and Kriston, Rock Island; 1235 36th Ave., Rock Island; $189,000.
Simms, Martin R. and Kimberly A., co-trustees of the Simms Family trust, Port Byron, to VanOverberg, John S., Port Byron; $120,000.
Jurewicz, Christine, estate, Moline, to Koye, Tchelabalo, East Moline; 3569 3rd St. A., East Moline; $120,000.
Peterson, Doris Collier, Naperville, Ill., to RBH Resources, Colona; 2605 4th St. #A, East Moline; $95,000.
Martens, Jacob, Colona, to Dooley, Larry, Taylor Ridge; 10602 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $180,000.
Rasmussen, Jeffrey A. and Audrey J., Taylor Ridge; to Dorathy, Alec J. and Haylea J., Rock Island; 9329 114th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, 7.672 acre vacant lot; $78,000.
Prinz, Annie L., Washington, Mo., to Irwin, Janet, Rock Island; 3708 30th Ave., Unit 3, Rock Island; $128,000.
Bazarbayeva, Mukadas, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Solis, Adan, Moline; 5310 28th ave., Moline; $124,000.
Rodriguez, Samuel and Tammy L., Moline, to Torres, Walter J., East Moline; 652-654 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Stearns, Virginia, Dewey, Ariz., to Rodman, Chance, Moline; 2429 15th Ave., Moline; $114,900.
Candlelight Ridge, Davenport, to Cortez, Vince and Scudder, Susan, Milan; 3418 Shadow Wood Ct., Milan; land/lot, $1,000.
Collins, Joseph B., Moline, to Esch, Alex J. , Rock Island; 17 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $77,465.
Woehr, Gaylen Rae, Moline, to Dennis, Andrew J. and Kathleen M., Moline; 4322 17th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Wilks, Scott W., Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Ruggles, Orathai, Moline; 930 17th St., #17, Moline; $60,770.
Lopez, Joshua R. and Jessica J., Geneseo, to Flahaven, Jeremy D., Moline; 4221 18th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Strassburger, Sheila M., East Moline, to Marvin, Trudy M., East Moline; 1800 - 7th St., Unit 8B, East Moline; $73,500.
Regions Bank Trust, Peoria, to Rosquist, Dianna, East Moline; 203 N. 21st St., East Moline; $10,000.
The East Moline Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Moline, to Mojo Associates, Moline; 7002 John Deere Parkway, Moline, office/church; $235,000.
Lambrecht, Jared C. and Charles G., East Moline, to Teel, Ella, Moline; 440 45th St., Moline; $89,000.
Beardsley, Kriston, Rock Island, to Smith, Donald, Rock Island; 1405 40th Ave., Rock Island; $299,000.
JICTB, Champaign, to Rodriguez, Gerardo, East Moline; 1515 10th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.
Park, Erlyne F. and Carol J., co-trustees, Park, Erlyne F., trust, Rock Island, to Walters, Robert S., East Moline; 518 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $94,900.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Urban Rehab, Davenport; 1850 15th St., Moline; $52,000.
Willits, Kathleen M., Milan, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 635 8th Ave. W., Milan; $5,050.
Drollsbaugh, Christopher R. and Amber C., Manitowoc, Wis., to Hageman, Jacob R., Moline; 3816 32nd Ave., Moline; $106,500.
Ziegler Holdings, Coal Valley, to Foley, Nick, Silvis; 1009 22nd Ave., Silvis; $85,965.