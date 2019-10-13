Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Weisbrod, Ryan D. and Angela M., to Pace, James A. Jr. and Hannah E., 411 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $155,000.
Shunick, Mark S. and Ruth M., to Keane, Patrick S., 564 E. Mill Street, Kewanee; $228,000.
Wallen, Peter J., to Fleming, Kenneth and Trevella, 1010 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $38,000.
Cook, Richard S. and Joyce A., to Cook, Christian N. and Melissa M., 216 Henry Place, Orion; $130,000.
Fisk, Austin M. and Pagluica, Nina D., to Olson, Jeremy Joseph, 1919 Cleveland Road, Colona; $128,500.
Wilson, Jerry and Crystal, to Drury, Tatum L., 712 N.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $87,500.
Ince, Ashlyn T., to Russell, Melissa A., 809 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $76,000.
Pinon, Manuel Sr., to Sharp, Jessica Diane Pena and Reyes, Juan Samuel, 1702 and 1704 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Johnston, Brandon T. and Jessica L., to Rentfro, Troy M. and Tiffany L., 206 Maple Street, Cambridge; $202,500.
Keleher, Marlene Y./Keleher, Marlene R. and Sievers, Kim D., to Kabel, Donald R., 1107 13th Avenue, Orion; $130,000.
Williams, Thurman L., to Prevost, Ryan L. and Elizabeth M., 105 N. Park Street, Alpha; $82,500.
Kellogg, Steven M. and Lai Leng, to Krzak, Andrew J. and Mackenzie R., 217 W. South Street, Geneseo; $170,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Robinson, Terry L., Galesburg, to Ferguson, Ericka, Moline; 2426 32nd St., Moline; $90,000.
Kelly, Donna L., Kissimmee, Fla., to Crawford, Peggy, Moline; 2367 27th St., Moline; $95,000.
Lindley, Daniel F., Bettendorf, to Southwell, Amanda and Paul, Moline; 3404 50th St., Moline; $233,000.
Phillips, Roxanne M., Rock Island, to Segura, Kelly M., Moline; 2727 18th Ct., Moline; $106,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Peterson, Janice M., Plainfield; 1212 27th St., Moline; $64,000.
Kronich, Carl L., trust, St. Paul, Minn., to Glenn, Justin M., and Steenlage, Britney, Port Byron; 2307 Parkway Dr., Port Byron; $340,000.
Dudzik, John S. and Helen, Louisburg, Kan., to Bozdech, George W., East Moline; 2405 Twin Oaks Ct., East Moline; $214,000.
Mehuys, Susan, Moline, to Herrera-Ortiz, Emelie, Moline; 2365 31st St., Moline; $109,000.
Barnard, Dana A., Moline, to Phillips, Roxanne, Rock Island; 8130 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $82,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Mohr Holdings, Bettendorf; land/lots for 3535 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3519 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3515 Prairie Ct., Milan, 3514 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3518 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3522 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3534 Prairie Ct., Milan; 3521 Meadow Circle E., Milan; 3528 Meadow Circle E., Milan; $7,100.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to McGehee, James Alex, Silvis; 3501, 3427, 3415 & 3411 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $3,600.
Keeven Averill, Kathleen Rose Ann, Chaska, Minn., to Hodge, Anthony L., trust, Taylor Ridge; vacant lot, Taylor Ridge, Blackhawk Township; $176,000.
Mundt, Ronald and Carolyn, Davenport, to Reagan, Tyler D., Moline; 1144 39th St., Moline; $107,500.
Andresen, Darreld G., by Chapman, Linda S., Attorney-in-fact, West Des Moines, to Yuknis, Matthew P., East Moline; $73,000.
Hutchison, Bradley John, trust, Maplewood, Minn., to Wince Sr., James R., East Moline; 132 39th Ave., East Moline; $155,000.
Haff, Brandon S., Geneseo, to Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island; 2501 47th Ave., Rock Island; $3,750.
Fluegel, Carol A., Taylor Ridge, to Hodge, Anthony, Taylor Ridge; 10005 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $35,000.
Scott, Judith Ann, Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2204 6th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Everett, Shena, Rock Island, to Housby, Joshua, Milan; 1112 W. 6th St., Milan; $87,000.
Peterson, Kathryn J., Moline, to Steele, Kathlene L., Moline; 3522 72nd St., Moline; $250,000.
White, Ronald W. and Nancy J., Bluffton, S.C., to Peterson, Laura E., Moline; 3147 4th St. #210, Moline; $134,000.
Navarro, Michael, Moline, to Garcia, Gema, Moline; 8985 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; $12,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Rice, Melanie J., Rock Island; 1224 36th St., Rock Island; $84,000.
Bond, Phillip J., trust, Bettendorf, to Eagle Property Holdings, East Moline; 2339 4th St. A., East Moline; $105,011.
Tanner, Helga I., Moline, to Oo, Lwin, Rock Island; 2034 40th St., Rock Island; $115,400.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Sheal Properties, Bolingbrook, Ill.; 1519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $47,500.
Geiger, Frederick B. and Patricia A., Port Byron, to Kerr, Kristin M., Port Byron; 26829 80th Ave. N., Port Byron; $49,000.
Jansen, James A. and Lisa A., Rock Island, to Devolder Properties, Moline; 701 31st St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Benton Family Trust, Indio, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 3818 4th Ave., East Moline; $26,000.
Snow, Joseph W. and Barbara J., Des Moines, to Troutwine, John and Pamela, Milan; 1708 114th Ave., Milan; $64,900.
Marquess, Mark E., Marshalltown, Iowa, to Erickson, Mitchell, Rock Island; 3249 38th Ave., Rock Island; $113,000.
Hatch, Hali and Russell, Taylor Ridge, to Hebert, Amanda, Milan; 317 28th Ave., Milan; $129,999.
Clark, Carl E. and Sandra F., Moline, to Norris, Gregory A. and Jodi L., Hampton; 518 14th Ave. Ct., Hampton; $189,000.
Stern, Terry and Susan, Silvis, to Einfeldt, Tamara, Silvis; 302 13th St., Silvis; $145,000.
Quinn, Peter F. and Cheryl L., Moline, to Dia, Amadou Demba, Moline; 4504 11th Ave. C., Moline; $140,000.
Moore, Thomas O and Judy A.,. Moline, to Groe, Mark, Coal Valley; 8421 55th St., Coal Valley; $153,000.
Larson, Christopher and Stacey, Coal Valley to Cem, Tum, Silvis; 1404 5th Ave., Silvis; $92,000.
Carleton, Linda, Rock Island, to Taublee, Meghan, Milan; 815 13th St. W., Milan; $64,900.
Orville Minteer and Associates, Anda, Ill., to Overson Properties, Andalusia; 212 5th Ave. E., Milan; $80,000.
Benac, Vicki, Bettendorf, to Neff, Michael and Jessica, Rock Island; 8208 10th St. W., Rock Island; $134,000.
Stoltz, James T. and Donna Jo, trust, Moline, to KKKG, Moline; 3815 16th St., Moline; $112,500.
Sherrod, William A. and Jaquel, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Peoples, Turrie J., East Moline; 2944 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $308,000.
Blunt, Betty, trust, Moline, to Himsl, Timothy, Moline; 4006 26th St., Moline; $90,695.
Bratsch, Kenneth S. and Amy L., Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 1030 - 1030 1/2 21st St., Rock Island; $99,000.
Bratsch, Kenneth S. and Amy L., Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 1026 21st St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Milan Conservancy, Milan, to Kai's Properties, Milan; 3712 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot; $500.
Detweiler, Sara, Moline, to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 4007 28th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Kindschuh, Delores M., Clinton, to Desmet, Dennis and Margaret; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 5C, Rock Island; $108,000.
VanWatermeulen Jr., Ronald L. and Sue A., Silvis, to Schneider, Mitchell R. and Skyler A., Silvis; $142,000.
Einfeldt, Tamara, Silvis, to Wadi, Elamin, and Yosaif, Zaynab, Silvis; 813 14th St., Silvis; $170,000.
Tribbett, Bradley W. and Pamela S., Charleston, Ill., to Rogers, Christopher, and Miley, Tara, Moline; 4410 49th St., Moline; $95,000.
Forrest, Mary, Silvis, to Rummery, Daniel and Jessica, Hampton; 1008 5th St. A., Hampton; $144,000.
Swanson, Randell E., Port Byron, to Lopez, Brian J., Silvis; 505 1st Ave., N. Alley (vacant) Silvis; $120,000.
Reamy, Larry and Suzanne, Hampton, to Sindelar, William, Moline; 5323 30th Ave., Moline; $77,500.
O'Melia, John and Laura, Lakewood, Colo., to Knack, Alan D., Rock Island; 3308 24th St., Rock Island; $159,500.