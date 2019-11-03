Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Duff, Raymond L. and Delores M., to Corral, Oscar, 1132 Rockwell Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Wyffels, Darlene E.; Boblett, Christine M.; Wyffels, Gregory L. and Bouwens, Angela M., to Stanley, Melvin Lee III, 614 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $116,000.
Teichman, Nikki S. and Derek W., to Meier, Kyle C. and Linda K., 209 Third Street, Colona; $125,000.
Kyser, Joshua J. and Casey A., to Teichman, Derek and Nikki, 505 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $186,000.
Wilkinson, Cody M. and Jennifer R., to Wallerich, Gary and Janice, 718 Gooseberry Drive, Geneseo; $280,000.
Hurt, Eric A., to Poff, Randall C. Sr., 405 Anna Street, Atkinson; $110,000.
Hancks, Murray W. and Vickie K., to Hancks, Matthew W. and Jessica R., 19 Goembel Drive, Colona, $10.00.
Pointer, Gordon Michael, to Motley, Thomas J., 609 E. Second Street, Kewanee; $61,000.
Castaneda, Moises and Carlota to Banderas, Luis Uriel Corral and Banderas, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, 415 E. Oak Street Kewanee; $18,000.
Abernathy, Katrina A. and Tonya L., to Bricker, Katherine L. and William L. Jr., 420 S.E. 6th Avenue, Galva; $8,500.
Sorensen, Bjarne K. and Annette/ Barnum, Annette, to Fry, Konnie L. and Eugene B. Jr., 527 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $165,000.
Geneseo Ministerial Association, to Geneseo Atkinson Food Pantry, 620 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $10.00.
Hermie Properties, to Doubler Mark S., 208 S. West Street, Annawan; $58,000.
Kisner, Tyler S. and Allison M., to Wells, Sean T. and Cassondra J., 504 Farmer Drive, Annawan; $253,500.
Johnson, Justine R./Miller, Justine R. and Johnson, Brett E., to DeWitt, Jeanette I., 204 E. Williams Street, Atkinson; $91,500.
Peters, Jennifer Lynn and Michael J., to Ferguson, Cole R. and Sarah E., 435 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley; $285,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Procore, Bettendorf; 7438-7442 35th Ave., Moline, land/lot and residence; $58,000.
Edwards, Raymond, Shreveport, La., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1806 12th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
BC Home Holdings, San Diego, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 737 17th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Horton, Virginia M., trust, East Moline, to Horton, Jay K., Milan; 1333 Hilltop Drive, Milan; $100,000.
Mower, Mark E., Rock Island, to McCoy, Gregory L., Bettendorf; 9323 W. 84th Ct., Taylor Ridge; $175,000.
Preston, Mark and Jamie, Reynolds, to Rosmann, Paul S., Taylor Ridge; 16625 168th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $61,420.
Irwin, Janet S., Rock Island, to Zertuche, Abel and Denise; 2422 Whispering Oaks Court, East Moline; $180,000.
Long, Paula, Silvis, to Duprey, Kyle, East Moline; 927 18th Ave., East Moline; $58,000.
O'Mary, Nancy Z., Sulligent, Ala., to Pribble, Jared G., and Faun S., Rock Island; 2122 24th St., Rock Island; $88,500.
Vyncke, Kirby, Rock Island, to Ferguson, Ian, Rock Island; 3317 37th St., Rock Island; $149,000.
Jennings, Rick J. and Cindy J., Moline, to Martinez, Edith O., Moline; 2626 15th Ave., Moline; $218,100.
Finn Jay T. and Cathryn I., Rock Island, to Wiegand, Lori S., Rock Island; 1700 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $106,000.
Hamerlinck, J. Eugene and Elizabeth Ann, Milan, to Alvin, Gerald R. and Joanne, Midland, Tex.; 120th Ave., Milan, 59.49 acre farm; $565,155.
Russell, Christopher J., Moline, to Sanchez Jaramillo, Jorge, Moline; 2955 8th St., Moline; $119,500.
Blumenstein, Lisa, independent administrator of Verner, Maureen, estate, Milan, to Bickle, Michael R. and Lynn M., Milan; 5713 120th Ave. W., Milan; $135,000.
Deem, Donald H., Andalusia, to Hitchcock, Kenneth and Karen, Andalusia; 620 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $90,000.
Besse, Brenda J., Erie, to Gibson, Steven T. and Judi L., Port Byron; 26902 Rt. 2N, Hillsdale, 20+ acre farm; $255,000.
Mauricio, Eric A., Moline, to Castaneda, Rebeca and Nava, Urias, Moline; 2428 31st St. Moline; $81,000.
Dahl, Dawn R., Morrison, to Moore, Jessica L., Hillsdale; 32100 83rd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $147,000.
Sea Pac Portfolio, Newport Beach, Calif., to Medina, Jose, Rock Island; 506 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $12,000.
Ettle Property Group, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Future Capital, Davenport; 2819-2821 9th Ave., Rock Island; $139,000.
Schwab Construction and Home Services, Rock Island, to Strickler, Marion, Rock Island; 2604 21st Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $1,000.
Holschbach, Lindsey L., Geneseo, to Johnson, Kinsey A., Moline; 4235 8th Ave., Moline; $148,000.
Kaiser, Carole E., trust, Moline, to Pearson, Suzanne and Leroy, Moline; 3202 56th St., Moline; $112,000.
Bumann, Terry C., Benton, Ariz., to Barajas Aguilar, Jorge L. and Gonzalez De Barajas, East Moline; 828 24th Ave., East Moline; $149,900.
Hutchinson, Barry L.; Hutchinson, Cheryl A., and Taylor, Jessica H., East Moline, to Smith, Shelley, Milan; 818 12th St. W., Milan; $70,750.
Omilak, Gary J., Rosanne L., Rock Island, to Varble, Joseph and Adrienne, Rock Island; 4624 26th Ave., Rock Island; $136,000.
Armstrong, Dallas, Estes Park, Colo., to Martin, Jeffrey, and Aaronson, Heather, East Moline; 1408 179th St. N., East Moline; $250,000.
Hawker, Chris A., Moline, to Kangas, Heather, Moline; 2620 4th Ave., Moline; $88,900.
Byrd, Leah, Moline, to Nache, Samuel, Moline; 2111 15th St. A., Moline; $134,000.
Dickey, Kevin S. and Tina'sha, Colona, to Rosales, Blas, East Moline; 738 26th St., East Moline; $79,000.
Plyler, Alex B., Port Byron, to Johnson, Christopher and Tammy, Silvis; 1902 13th St., Silvis; $164,900.
Parchert, Austin J., Muscatine, to Banks, Stephanie, Rock Island; 4301 26th Ave., Rock Island; $129,900.
Beals, Nicole, Moline, to Gainey, Danielle, Moline; 2427 29th St., Moline; $185,000.
J & T Rental, Moline, to Kwang Kim, Sung, Millwood, N.Y.; 1800 18th Ave., East Moline; $150,000.
Kwang Kim, Sung, Millwood, N.Y., to RS Bar, East Moline; 1800 18th Ave., East Moline; $132,500.
Flynn, Henryetta, Moline, to Baugh, Michael A., Rock Island; 8101 7th St. W., Rock Island; $106,000.
Schroeder, Margaret K., Dillon, Colo., to Crouse, Kathryn, Rock Island; 3313 24th St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Maring, Donald P. and Judith L., East Moline, to DeBlieck, Rick J. and Jill M., Silvis; 107 Cliff Drive, Silvis; $161,500.
Molumby, Matthew J., Humble, Tex., to Powers, Clayton and Danielle, Port Byron; 23005 80th Ave. N., Port Byron; $350,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, trust, Irvine, Calif., to Ellis Renovations, Moline; 3534 56th St. Place, Moline; $89,000.
Rummery, Daniel A., Hampton, to Raes, Jenny A. and Zachary J., Moline; 226 45th St., Moline; $88,000.
Hall, Kenneth A., East Moline, to Nees, Michael R., and Heather D., Moline; 424 50th St., Moline; $89,900.
Toum, Reaksa and Kiki, Andalusia, to Hall, Connor, Moline; 721 20th Ave., Moline; $97,500.
Marshall, Christian H. and Leona L., Muscatine, to Marshall, Jeffrey J. and Sarah J., Illinois City; $40,000.
Sanner, Elizabeth and Andrew, Moline, to Gyrion, Brianna K., Moline; 413 20th Ave., Moline; $102,000.
Lapaczonek, David J. and Amy M., Moline, to Kyser, Joseph J. and Bo A. Weber; 10000 Route 150, Coal Valley; $280,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Chambers, Colette Marie, Davenport; 1604 37th St., Rock Island; $66,055.
QC Land Development, Bettendorf, to R & J Morgan, Milan; 115 and 123 1st Ave. E., Milan; $112,500.
Verschoore, Jacqueline L., Rock Island, to Vruble, Sandra S., Taylor Ridge; Lot 28 J. Verschoore Subdivision, vacant lot, Taylor Ridge; $8,200.
Vruble, Sandra, Taylor Ridge, to McDowell, Terry and Sherry, Taylor Ridge; Lot 28 J. Verschoore Subdivision, vacant lot, Taylor Ridge; $29,500.
Green Jr., Patrick A. and Natalie M., Silvis, to Kebbeh, Omar, Moline; 1017 29th Ave., Silvis; $238,000.
Marchant Contracting, Charlotte, Iowa, to Peterson, Trevor, Moline; 2462 32nd St., Moline; $106,000.
Ashcraft, Klein, Brooke and Klein, Daniel G., East Moline, to Supler, Ethan, and Nolan, Moira, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $132,000.
Dietz, Patricia L., Rock Island, to Courter, Barbara J., Rock Island; 2448 28th Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.
Naab, Jonathan A., Moline, to Martinez, Richie, Moline; 1616 12th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Maitlen, Gene L. and Geraldine A., Moline, to Bhatti, Ravinderpal S., Moline; 7602 35th Ave., Moline; $275,000.