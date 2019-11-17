Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
VanSpeybroeck, David A. and Mary A., to Clawson, Shannon R. and Cagle, Melcom S., 1015 8th Street, Colona; $140,000.
Nemeth, John P. and Kelly, to Bomleny, Mark and Brooke, 23049 E. 2520th Street, Annawan; $210,500.
Liska, Roger John and Barbara Ann, to Harris, Michael J. and Julie A., 23325 E. 750th Street, Colona; $190,000.
Lievens, Richard L. and Betty J., to Durbin, Thomas M., 1305 14th Avenue A., Orion; $165,000.
Bolden, LeAnn M., to Verscheure, Jay, 307 E. Exchange Street, Atkinson; $8,500.
U.S. Bank, to Bohannon, Samantha Marie, 614 6th Street, Colona; $65,000.
McNinch, Christopher J., to Adamson, Casey, 7075 N. 900 Avenue, Lynn Center; $58,000.
Swemline, Lawrence J., Starr E., Carole J; Bankson, Barbara A.; Holmes, Marilyn K.; Rasso, Gail F. and Swemline, Florence M., to Swemline, Paul W., Lots 10 & 11 of Block 15 of Ryan Gardens Addition, to the city of Colona, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $59,500.
Self, Jack L. and Cheryl L.; Self, William P., Boker, Glenna L. Estate, Quinn, Krissy, Self, David, Vervynck, Trisha, to Quinn, James R., 1618 and 1620 New Street, Kewanee; $14,500.
U.S. Bank, to Bailleu, Robert, 845 Sunset Drive, Kewanee; $68,500.
Hamilton, Kyle D. and Molly R., to Schultze, Teresa, 24021 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $180,000.
Fitzgerrel, Paul L. and Jeanette E., to Hayes, Autumn; Falley, Jerry; Hayes, Eileen, 517 Commercial Street, Kewanee; $53,000.
Hammons, Christopher M. and Lisa D., to Puskar, Valerie A., 612 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $87,000.
Shepherd, Paul L. and Mary L., to Lievens, Richard L. and Betty J., Lot 21 of Sievers and Long 3rd Addition, to the village of Orion, being a part of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 16 N., Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois, $200,000.
Christian, Richard M. and Dubay, Cortney A., to Verduzco, Gustavo Gutierrez and Cortez, Yasmy, 140 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $12,000.
Sipp, Timothy R., to Fecht, Joseph M. and Alta Ann, 17618 IL Rt. 81, Cambridge; $230,000.
Seei Yoder Properties, to Murray, James E. and Doris E., 937 S. Iowa Street, Geneseo; $230,000.
Seei, Ronald C., to Murray, James E. and Doris E., 935 S. Iowa Street, Geneseo; $10,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 322 W. North Street, Geneseo; $10.00.
Martin, Danielle, to Slagel, Taylor/Slagel, Taylor Mae Joan, 213 S. Ridge Street, Cambridge; $79,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Galvin, Trevor G., Moline, to Vergara Marquina, Adolfo, and Salgado-Martinez, Ana I., Moline; 419 38th St., Moline; $100,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Ed Holdings, Bettendorf; 2422 32nd St., Moline; $34,000.
MS Investment Group, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 3309 67th Ave., Moline; $1,000.
MS Investment Group, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 3224 67th Ave., Moline; $1,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 3307 W. 5th St., Ct., Milan; $97,520.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Future Capital, Davenport; 201 16th Ave., Moline; $18,000.
Warman Living Trust, East Moline, to Silvis FOE #1839, Carbon Cliff; Parcel Hampton 790-2, vacant land, Carbon Cliff; $50,500.
Star Wholesale Distributing, East Moline, to Stopoulos, John A. and MaryBeth; 728 15th Ave., East Moline, retail establishment; $30,000.
Dean, Edward P. III and Julie M., Viola, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 1610 18th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Smet, William A., and Evelyn M., East Moline, to Baker, Matthew, Milan; 1614 Coyne Center Road, Milan; $93,000.
Keller, Thomas L. Jr. and Stacey L., Rock Island, to Wentz, Bradley J. and Nicole, Coal Valley; 8426 49th St., Coal Valley; $174,900.
Schanfish, Wendy and Ronald, Moline, to Schanfish, Dustin L. and Kayla A., Rock Island; 1026 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $98,500.
Diederich, Adam and Kimber, Orion, to John, Charles, Rock Island; 2222 15 1/2 St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Ashpaugh, Lucille, estate, Rock Island, to Graber, Angela D., Milan; 1524 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $62,500.
Whiting, Daniel, Geneseo, to Larrison, Brian W., and Ruark, Ashley A., Cordova; 513 3rd St. South, Cordova; $123,000.
Gusse, Joseph A. and Kathleen A., Rock Island, to Guldenzoph, Steven, and Lewis, Samantha, Rock Island; 2705 35th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Davis Jr., William R., Moline, to Owensby, Jessica, Moline; 2744 12th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Schwartz, Judy A., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Herrera, Paul and Susan, Moline; 707 48th St., Moline; $244,500.
West, Alan and Myrna, Moline, to Callender, Allen, Moline; 1023 16th St., Moline; $185,000.
Biscontine, Altha P., Davenport, to Bain, Sharon E., Moline; 3833 10th Ave. Pl., Moline; $75,000.
Gengerich, Velma V., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Nehall, Jennifer, East Moline; 2165 10th St. Pl., East Moline; $102,000.
Perez, Ernesto, Sun City Center, Fla., to Newman, Nicholas, Rock Island; 2011 36th St., Rock Island; $131,900.
Donner, Alberta L., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2716 9th St. and vacant lot, Rock Island; $35,000.
Donner, Alberta L., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 228 4th Ave. W., Milan; $25,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Thomson, Tyson, Kirkland, Wash.; 526 21st St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Meincke, Eileen M., Silvis, to Johnson, Charles L and Danette L., East Moline; 1826 28th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Darras, Jeffrey A., Silvis, to Torres, Sarah, Silvis; 900 13th St., Silvis; $109,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 737 17th St., Rock Island; $150,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 2819 - 2821 9th Ave., Rock Island; $149,900.
Pearson, Suzanne, Moline, to Gambon, Kyle, Moline; 3427 49th St., Moline; $162,000.
Stevens, Doug, Silvis, to Coverdill, Jamie, East Moline; 533 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $77,000.
B M Bagby, East Moline, to Thotakua, Leelarajesh, Moline; 3431 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $326,607.
Daelah Properties, Minneapolis, Minn., to Almanza, Rafael, Moline; 2418 15th St., Moline; $63,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust, by Schmitt, Paul J., Moline, to Hong, Annette C., Moline; $165,000.
Lawler, Andrew J. and Katelynn, Orion, to Pearson, Tyler, Rock Island; 2530 29th St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Ranew, Rachael, Davenport, to Bodjona, Ali Panawe, East Moline; 2125 18th St., East Moline; $132,000.
Hohensee, Chelsey M., Moline, to Smith, Brandon, Moline; 1179 26th St. A., Moline; $109,900.
Brown, Carolyn A., estate, Rock Island, to QC Family Real Estate, Moline; 3443 3rd St. B., East Moline; $64,500.
Frye, Logan E. and Kenneth E., Matherville, to Baugh, Timothy, Rock Island; 8012 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $114,900.
Anderson, Terry A. and Barbara S., Coal Valley, to Sailor, Quentin, Rock Island; 8316 10th St W., Rock Island; $135,000.
Wynes, Gerald and Emma, Moline, to Alcindor, Kenroy, Moline; 1627 9th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Polton, Joyce E., Monmouth, to Shuck, Corey, Rock Island; 1800 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Pobanz, Angela K., Tyrone, N.M., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $21,882.
Hansen, Luke and Ashley, Port Byron, to Muller, Gordon L., Davenport; 1.13 acre vacant land, Cordova; $100,000.
Rusk, Sydney L., Geneseo, to Boultinghouse, Travis R., Rock Island; 807 82nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,000.
Jackson, Judith Ann, Moline, to Heilberg, Gail L., Moline; 3107 4th St., Moline; $80,900.
Belanger, Susan, Rock Island, to Nunes, Alyssa, Moline; 1804 16th Ave., Moline; $92,500.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Houston, Tex., to DLM Holdings, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. #8, Moline; $85,000.
Hurlbut, Jared N., Hillsdale, to Levrouw, Julie, Silvis; 138 5th St., Silvis; 63,000.
Spaulding, James T. and Dena, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 723 23rd St., Moline; $7,550.
Kruger, Austin J., Port Byron, to Kizer, Bailey, Port Byron; 610 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $142,175.
Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis, to Andras, Michael Joseph and Amy Jo, Hillsdale; 25611 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $78,000.
Dietrich, Marvin F., Surprise, Ariz., to Nelson, Kelly K., East Moline; 1201 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $228,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Ferguson, Delbert and Corena, Milan; Lot 60 Holly Hill Estates, vacant lot, Milan; $19,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Wright, Helen, Moline; 2354 29th St., Moline; $68,125.