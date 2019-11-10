Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Heitzler, Wayne and Sherry, to Swank, Chad D., 602 W. Front Street, Annawan; $54,000.
Nanninga, Lucas W. and Kristin A., to Strawhacker, Gregory M., 106 N. West Street, Annawan; $96,000.
Windsor, Eric D. and Caitlyn C., to Klauer, Paula K., 24779 St. Mary's Road, Prophetstown; $142,500.
Ogilvie, Kent and Terri, to Oleson, Shane A. and Kendra K., 22478 Weber Lane Court, Geneseo; $80,000.
Betcher, Conda M., to Giese, Travis S., 311 W. Locust Street, Cambridge; $10,000.
Ketelson, Robb R. and Lori L., to Heitzler, Jerad W. and Elizabeth J., 17 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $227,500.
Eickman, Roger K. and Sharri L., to Borkgren, Bryce Andrew Lawrence and Kathleen Grace, 6 Misty Hollow, Geneseo; $290,000.
Martin, Barbara A., to Ball, Patrick T. and Skye C., Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10 in Block 3 of the Original Town, now Village of Atkinson, Henry County; $32,000.
Stees, Dylan N. and Alivea N./VanDyke, Alivea N., to Bieri, Brett B., 865 S. Pluto Street, Geneseo; $165,000.
Martin, Barbara A., to Ball, Patrick T. and Skye C., Lots 6-10 in Block 3 of the Original Town, now Village of Atkinson, Henry County. (Exchange Street, Atkinson); $32,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust Company, to Plumb, Isabelle, 902 5th Street, Colona; $87,500.
Rasmussen, Austin, to Puentes, Megan and Muneton, Rogelio Munoz/ Munoz, Rogelio Muneton, 617 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $26,000.
GBL Properties, to Ecology Solutions, 218 S. State Street, Atkinson; $115,000.
JICTB, to Ortiz, Steven and Rhonda, 519 Pine Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Gearhart, John and Jennica L., to Love, Andrew T., 420 Franklin Street, Kewanee; $58,000.
Stackhouse Farms, to Yarger, Jacob T., 15730 IL Hwy. 81, Cambridge; $115,000.
Lambert, Randy L., to Jenkins, Paulette K., 1318 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $20,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Vruble, Sandra, Taylor Ridge, to McDowell, Terry and Sherry, Taylor Ridge; Lot 28 J. Verschoore Subdivision, vacant lot, Taylor Ridge; $29,500.
Green Jr., Patrick A. and Natalie M., Silvis, to Kebbeh, Omar, Moline; 1017 29th Ave., Silvis; $238,000.
Marchant Contracting, Charlotte, Iowa, to Peterson, Trevor, Moline; 2462 32nd St., Moline; $106,000.
Ashcraft, Klein, Brooke and Klein, Daniel G., East Moline, to Supler, Ethan, and Nolan, Moira, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $132,000.
Dietz, Patricia L., Rock Island, to Courter, Barbara J., Rock Island; 2448 28th Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.
Naab, Jonathan A., Moline, to Martinez, Richie, Moline; 1616 12th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Maitlen, Gene L. and Geraldine A., Moline, to Bhatti, Ravinderpal S., Moline; 7602 35th Ave., Moline; $275,000.
Miller, Jody, heir at law, Griffin, Caryl Jean, Delavan, Ill., to Douglas, Kiana, Moline; 2245 35th St. Ct., Moline; $110,000.
Gaukler, Gwendolyn A., Bettendorf, to Rohr, Gary and Dempsey-Rohr, Erin, Milan; 528 14th Ave. W., Milan; $129,000.
Erickson, Elizabeth C., Ashburn, Va., to Reeder, Cynthia L., Moline; 1915 4th St., Moline; $128,000.
Saliu, Zemrija, Dubuque, to Fazliu, Ljatif and Afroita, Silvis; 1105 15th St., Silvis; $127,000.
Dettmenn, Donna L., and Meyer, Mona M., Rock Island, to McMeans, Catherine, Rock Island; 3442 24th St., Rock Island; $174,900.
Golden, Deidre M., Moline, to Derbyshire, Andrew, Silvis; 615 5th St., Silvis; $144,500.
Erickson, Mitchell, Rock Island, to Albarran, Ben and Claire, Rock Island; 8209 10th St. W., Rock Island; $113,500.
Williams, Mark and Tammy, Port Byron, to Saini III, Davenport; 238 S. State Ave. and 238 S. State St., Hampton, gas station; $235,000.
Forsythe, Raymond P., trust, Washington, Ill., to Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa E., Moline; 2548 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $184,900.
Robinson, James R. and Twila J., trust, LeClaire, to Mahoney, Megan, Silvis; 1109 27th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $145,000.
Veto, James W. and Patricia M., Moline, to Rice, Travon and Anaelisa, Moline; 3418 14th St. A., Moline; $179,000.
Camp Jones Properties, Clifton, Va., to Harris, Phyllis, Moline; 2346 33rd St., Moline; $82,500.
Koob, Richard, Dubuque, to Suiter, Colin, Moline; 1029 18th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
VanAcker, Thomas J., Omaha, Nebr., to Hauge, Aaron, and Beam, Christina, Rock Island; 1413 40th St., Rock Island; $67,500.
Tackett, Nathan T., Davenport, to Morford, Anthony, East Moline; 3928 172nd St. N., East Moline; $156,000.
Rangel, Emilee and Jacy, Bettendorf, to McMullen, Kenneth T., Rock Island; 2 Blackhawk Hills Court, Rock Island; $107,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1236 16th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 929-931 4th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 1024 15th Ave., East Moline, apartment building; $470,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Property Privacy Services, trust, Las Vegas, Nev.; 748 - 17th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Village at Deer Meadows, Moline, to Gary Hodge, Moline; 3401 Hunter Drive, Silvis; $42,000.
Gary Hodge, Moline, to Ryden, Linda S. and Robert M., Silvis; 3401 Hunter Drive, Silvis; $365,000.
Galvin, Trevor G., Moline, to Vergara Marquina, Adolfo, and Salgado-Martinez, Ana I., Moline; 419 38th St., Moline; $100,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Ed Holdings, Bettendorf; 2422 32nd St., Moline; $34,000.
MS Investment Group, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 3309 67th Ave., Moline; $1,000.
MS Investment Group, Peoria, to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria; 3224 67th Ave., Moline; $1,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 3307 W. 5th St., Ct., Milan; $97,520.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Future Capital, Davenport; 201 16th Ave., Moline; $18,000.
Warman Living Trust, East Moline, to Silvis FOE #1839, Carbon Cliff; Parcel Hampton 790-2, vacant land, Carbon Cliff; $50,500.
Star Wholesale Distributing, East Moline, to Stopoulos, John A. and MaryBeth; 728 15th Ave., East Moline, retail establishment; $30,000.
Dean, Edward P. III and Julie M., Viola, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 1610 18th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Smet, William A., and Evelyn M., East Moline, to Baker, Matthew, Milan; 1614 Coyne Center Road, Milan; $93,000.
Keller, Thomas L. Jr. and Stacey L., Rock Island, to Wentz, Bradley J. and Nicole, Coal Valley; 8426 49th St., Coal Valley; $174,900.
Schanfish, Wendy and Ronald, Moline, to Schanfish, Dustin L. and Kayla A., Rock Island; 1026 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $98,500.
Diederich, Adam and Kimber, Orion, to John, Charles, Rock Island; 2222 15 1/2 St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Ashpaugh, Lucille, estate, Rock Island, to Graber, Angela D., Milan; 1524 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $62,500.
Whiting, Daniel, Geneseo, to Larrison, Brian W., and Ruark, Ashley A., Cordova; 513 3rd St. South, Cordova; $123,000.
Gusse, Joseph A. and Kathleen A., Rock Island, to Guldenzoph, Steven, and Lewis, Samantha, Rock Island; 2705 35th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Davis Jr., William R., Moline, to Owensby, Jessica, Moline; 2744 12th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Schwartz, Judy A., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Herrera, Paul and Susan, Moline; 707 48th St., Moline; $244,500.
West, Alan and Myrna, Moline, to Callender, Allen, Moline; 1023 16th St., Moline; $185,000.
Biscontine, Altha P., Davenport, to Bain, Sharon E., Moline; 3833 10th Ave. Pl., Moline; $75,000.
Gengerich, Velma V., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Nehall, Jennifer, East Moline; 2165 10th St. Pl., East Moline; $102,000.
Perez, Ernesto, Sun City Center, Fla., to Newman, Nicholas, Rock Island; 2011 36th St., Rock Island; $131,900.