Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Ogilvie, Kent Self-Directed Traditional IRA, to Van Vooren, Ronald C. and Marvel V., 843 East Street, Geneseo; $364,500.

Taylor, David and Willage, Danyale, to Cerno Properties, 204 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $25,000.

Timbrook, Thomas F. and Marta J., to Benhart, Matthew D. and Melissa L., 522 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $232,500.

Junior, Evelyn, to Karn, Merle B. Jr. and Phyllis D., 119 W. Main Street, Atkinson; $113,000.

Toom, Beth A. and Michael E. Jr., to Bingham, Annie J., 921 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $117,000.

Boberg, Eric T. and Erica Anne, to Casteel, Sherri and Travis M., 302 E. Center Street, Cambridge; $85,000.

DeBlieck, Beth J., to Witte, Darcy A., 314 Edwards Street, Kewanee, $53,000.

Stinson, Jeffrey P., to Mota, Orlando and Emily C., 626 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $34,000.

Hessler, Curtis Earl and Kerrie L., to Fulkerson, John T. II and Tabitha C., 17741 Warner Castle Road, Orion; $235,000.

Thompson, Sarah A., to Lain, Charles A. and Susan L., 221 E. Kellogg Avenue, Kewanee; $43,500.

Quad City Bank and Trust Company, to Ramos, David B. and Jeannette A., 708 Chestnut Drive, Colona; $108,000.

Beaman, Frieda L., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 1021 N. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $42,000.

Craig, Daniel M. and Karen D., to Thompson, Parks and Linda, 514 Roosevelt Avenue, Kewanee; $97,000.

Bohm, Sarah Beth/Bohm, Sarah B., to Samolinski, Scott A. and Erin M., 506 S. Main Street, Annawan; $122,500.

Resseguie, Scott R., to Schobert, Sarah E., 511 N.W. 8th Street, Galva; $34,000.

Montooth, Daniel G. and Beverly K., to McDonald, Jacob M. and M. Miranda M., 518 N.W. 7th Street, Galva; $17,500.

Packee, Scott C. and Kara, to Peach, Sandra L. and John C., 202 Regina Court Kewanee; $190,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Dunn, Lula M., 547 Pine Street, Kewanee; $25,500.

Dickerson, Barbara J., to Delacruz, Joanna, 419 10th Avenue, Orion; $76,000.

Spiekermeier, Dempsey J. and Jennifer, to Hernandez, Nicholas S. Terronez, 25 Briargate Drive, Colona; $173,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Frye, Logan E. and Kenneth E., Matherville, to Baugh, Timothy, Rock Island; 8012 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $114,900.

Anderson, Terry A. and Barbara S., Coal Valley, to Sailor, Quentin, Rock Island; 8316 10th St W., Rock Island; $135,000.

Wynes, Gerald and Emma, Moline, to Alcindor, Kenroy, Moline; 1627 9th Ave., Moline; $62,000.

Polton, Joyce E., Monmouth, to Shuck, Corey, Rock Island; 1800 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $66,000.

Pobanz, Angela K., Tyrone, N.M., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $21,882.

Hansen, Luke and Ashley, Port Byron, to Muller, Gordon L., Davenport; 1.13 acre vacant land, Cordova; $100,000.

Rusk, Sydney L., Geneseo, to Boultinghouse, Travis R., Rock Island; 807 82nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,000.

Jackson, Judith Ann, Moline, to Heilberg, Gail L., Moline; 3107 4th St., Moline; $80,900.

Belanger, Susan, Rock Island, to Nunes, Alyssa, Moline; 1804 16th Ave., Moline; $92,500.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Houston, Tex., to DLM Holdings, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. #8, Moline; $85,000.

Hurlbut, Jared N., Hillsdale, to Levrouw, Julie, Silvis; 138 5th St., Silvis; 63,000.

Spaulding, James T. and Dena, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 723 23rd St., Moline; $7,550.

Kruger, Austin J., Port Byron, to Kizer, Bailey, Port Byron; 610 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $142,175.

Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis, to Andras, Michael Joseph and Amy Jo, Hillsdale; 25611 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $78,000.

Dietrich, Marvin F., Surprise, Ariz., to Nelson, Kelly K., East Moline; 1201 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $228,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Ferguson, Delbert and Corena, Milan; Lot 60 Holly Hill Estates, vacant lot, Milan; $19,000.

Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Wright, Helen, Moline; 2354 29th St., Moline; $68,125.

Darin, John, East Moline, to Rick's Tree Service, Moline; 615 1st St., Silvis, land/lot only; $8,500.

Pinger, Gary D., Coal Valley, to Preston, Scott L., Bettendorf; 1830 34th St., Moline; $110,000.

Calsyn, Erin, Rock Island, to Schettler, Matthew, Rock Island; 2512 20th Ave., Rock Island; $114,900.

Nickell, Brian and Tiffany, Andover, to McCleave, Marty, Molline; 4212 15th St., Moline; $75,000.

Brothers, Taylor, Lansing, Mich., to Rhoden, Darrques, East Moline; 307 7th St., East Moline; $73,000.

Caliber Home Loans, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Carrillo, Patricia Jo, Moline; 1305 13th Ave., Moline; $51,000.

Tillberg, Barbara A., Moline, to Simpson, Richard A., trust, Moline; 4725 19th Ave., Moline; $150,400.

White, Reginald, Moline, to Corbett, Daniel, Moline; 2608 6th Ave., Moline; $146,500.

Vollmer, Daniel and Jackie A., Silvis, to Santilli, Jothanial, Coal Valley; 9425 114th St., Coal Valley; $108,660.

Luebke, Charles S., East Moline, to VanSpeybroeck, David and Mary, trust, East Moline; 138 39th Ave., East Moline; $166,000.

Poquet, Gregory C. and Karen L., co-trustees of PoQuet Family Revocable Trust, Moline, to Bognar, Keith and Vicki A., Taylor Ridge; five acres, vacant land, Andalusia; $40,000.

Seymour, Deborah, Milan, to Porch Light Rental Properties, Geneseo; 530-530 1/2 20th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.

Thuang Oo, Aung, Rock Island, to Moo, Ywa, Rock Island; 4510 12th St., Rock Island; $61,800.

Pearl Home Investors, Coal Valley, to Lu, Paw, Rock Island; 944 24th Ave., Rock Island; $59,800.

Scott, Frances, estate, Bettendorf, to Palma Torres, Gabriela, Rock Island; 1823 10th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Ramirez, Mary Jo, East Moline, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 950 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $64,700. 

Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Figueroa Habana, Miguel A.; 139 11th St., Silvis; $72,000.

Vandewoestyne, Ethel M., Silvis, to Nimrick, Abbey, Silvis; 1530 5th Ave.,, Silvis; $59,900.

Knapp, D. Paul, trust, Jamul, Calif., to Santillan Investments, Davenport; 3939 16th St., Moline, restaurant; $850,000.

Knapp, D. Paul, trust, Jamul, Calif., to Santillan Holdings, Davenport; 3925 16th St., Moline, restaurant; $850,000.

Kaykendall, Oak Grove, Mo., to Winn, Jonas J., and Corby-Winn, Adrianna R., Rock Island; 1541-1545 20th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Whitemack, Paul M., Westside, Iowa, to Irwin, Randal and Nancy, Visalia, Calif.; 28 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $87,000.

Lee, William S., Bettendorf, to Wilczynski, Nicholas, Moline; 3716 38th St. Ct., Moline; $480,000.

Varner, Derek A. and Angela, Milan, to Foster, Nicholas D. and Trista L., Sherrard; 1444 and 1444 1/2 43rd St., Rock Island; $82,000.

Riley, Brent M. and Taryn M., Sherrard, to Hollenback, Joshua R. and Elizabeth T., Moline; $170,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas, to Wetherell, John, Rock Island; 1524 31st Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Rehmus, Janice R., Mesa, Ariz., to Astleford, Robert A. and Christine A., Moline; 7703 37th Ave., Moline; $248,000.

Hansen, Cory, East Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2518 5th Ave., Moline; $26,500.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Apsarton, Angeline, Ardsley, N.Y.; 801 12th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Durbin, Joseph P. and Rona A., East Moline, to Cruz, Sajen, East Moline; 331 North 20th St., East Moline; $95,000.

Kossaris III, Thomas P. Spring Lake, Minn., to Mann, Nicole, Rock Island; 4517 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $182,000.

Wright, David, Rapids City, to Stearns, Carly, Moline; 1164 26th St., Moline; $64,000.

Thomas, Doris M., trust, Rock Island, to Ryckaert, Barbara, Moline; 2509 1st St. Ct., Moline; $175,000.

Van Acker, Rosemarie L., estate, c/o Van Acker, Patrick J., executor, Moline, to White, Alexis, and Nelson, Nicholas, Moline; 1822 9th St., Moline; $91,500.

Baker, Pam and Tracey, Milan, to Newell, Michael R., Moline; 3702 37th Ave., Unit #1, Moline; $85,500.

Carrillo Castillo, Ofelia, East Moline, to Garcia, Hugo and Lopez, Guadalupe, East Moline; 2222 3rd St., East Moline; $44,120.

Watters, Loren L. and Peggy L., Hillsdale, to Durbin, Joseph P. and Rona A., East Moline; 23204 1st Ave. N., East Moline; $125,000.

