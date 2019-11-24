Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ogilvie, Kent Self-Directed Traditional IRA, to Van Vooren, Ronald C. and Marvel V., 843 East Street, Geneseo; $364,500.
Taylor, David and Willage, Danyale, to Cerno Properties, 204 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Timbrook, Thomas F. and Marta J., to Benhart, Matthew D. and Melissa L., 522 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $232,500.
Junior, Evelyn, to Karn, Merle B. Jr. and Phyllis D., 119 W. Main Street, Atkinson; $113,000.
Toom, Beth A. and Michael E. Jr., to Bingham, Annie J., 921 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $117,000.
Boberg, Eric T. and Erica Anne, to Casteel, Sherri and Travis M., 302 E. Center Street, Cambridge; $85,000.
DeBlieck, Beth J., to Witte, Darcy A., 314 Edwards Street, Kewanee, $53,000.
Stinson, Jeffrey P., to Mota, Orlando and Emily C., 626 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $34,000.
Hessler, Curtis Earl and Kerrie L., to Fulkerson, John T. II and Tabitha C., 17741 Warner Castle Road, Orion; $235,000.
Thompson, Sarah A., to Lain, Charles A. and Susan L., 221 E. Kellogg Avenue, Kewanee; $43,500.
Quad City Bank and Trust Company, to Ramos, David B. and Jeannette A., 708 Chestnut Drive, Colona; $108,000.
Beaman, Frieda L., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 1021 N. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $42,000.
Craig, Daniel M. and Karen D., to Thompson, Parks and Linda, 514 Roosevelt Avenue, Kewanee; $97,000.
Bohm, Sarah Beth/Bohm, Sarah B., to Samolinski, Scott A. and Erin M., 506 S. Main Street, Annawan; $122,500.
Resseguie, Scott R., to Schobert, Sarah E., 511 N.W. 8th Street, Galva; $34,000.
Montooth, Daniel G. and Beverly K., to McDonald, Jacob M. and M. Miranda M., 518 N.W. 7th Street, Galva; $17,500.
Packee, Scott C. and Kara, to Peach, Sandra L. and John C., 202 Regina Court Kewanee; $190,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Dunn, Lula M., 547 Pine Street, Kewanee; $25,500.
Dickerson, Barbara J., to Delacruz, Joanna, 419 10th Avenue, Orion; $76,000.
Spiekermeier, Dempsey J. and Jennifer, to Hernandez, Nicholas S. Terronez, 25 Briargate Drive, Colona; $173,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Frye, Logan E. and Kenneth E., Matherville, to Baugh, Timothy, Rock Island; 8012 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $114,900.
Anderson, Terry A. and Barbara S., Coal Valley, to Sailor, Quentin, Rock Island; 8316 10th St W., Rock Island; $135,000.
Wynes, Gerald and Emma, Moline, to Alcindor, Kenroy, Moline; 1627 9th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Polton, Joyce E., Monmouth, to Shuck, Corey, Rock Island; 1800 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Pobanz, Angela K., Tyrone, N.M., to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $21,882.
Hansen, Luke and Ashley, Port Byron, to Muller, Gordon L., Davenport; 1.13 acre vacant land, Cordova; $100,000.
Rusk, Sydney L., Geneseo, to Boultinghouse, Travis R., Rock Island; 807 82nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,000.
Jackson, Judith Ann, Moline, to Heilberg, Gail L., Moline; 3107 4th St., Moline; $80,900.
Belanger, Susan, Rock Island, to Nunes, Alyssa, Moline; 1804 16th Ave., Moline; $92,500.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Houston, Tex., to DLM Holdings, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. #8, Moline; $85,000.
Hurlbut, Jared N., Hillsdale, to Levrouw, Julie, Silvis; 138 5th St., Silvis; 63,000.
Spaulding, James T. and Dena, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 723 23rd St., Moline; $7,550.
Kruger, Austin J., Port Byron, to Kizer, Bailey, Port Byron; 610 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $142,175.
Rowan, Thomas R., Silvis, to Andras, Michael Joseph and Amy Jo, Hillsdale; 25611 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $78,000.
Dietrich, Marvin F., Surprise, Ariz., to Nelson, Kelly K., East Moline; 1201 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $228,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Ferguson, Delbert and Corena, Milan; Lot 60 Holly Hill Estates, vacant lot, Milan; $19,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Wright, Helen, Moline; 2354 29th St., Moline; $68,125.
Darin, John, East Moline, to Rick's Tree Service, Moline; 615 1st St., Silvis, land/lot only; $8,500.
Pinger, Gary D., Coal Valley, to Preston, Scott L., Bettendorf; 1830 34th St., Moline; $110,000.
Calsyn, Erin, Rock Island, to Schettler, Matthew, Rock Island; 2512 20th Ave., Rock Island; $114,900.
Nickell, Brian and Tiffany, Andover, to McCleave, Marty, Molline; 4212 15th St., Moline; $75,000.
Brothers, Taylor, Lansing, Mich., to Rhoden, Darrques, East Moline; 307 7th St., East Moline; $73,000.
Caliber Home Loans, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Carrillo, Patricia Jo, Moline; 1305 13th Ave., Moline; $51,000.
Tillberg, Barbara A., Moline, to Simpson, Richard A., trust, Moline; 4725 19th Ave., Moline; $150,400.
White, Reginald, Moline, to Corbett, Daniel, Moline; 2608 6th Ave., Moline; $146,500.
Vollmer, Daniel and Jackie A., Silvis, to Santilli, Jothanial, Coal Valley; 9425 114th St., Coal Valley; $108,660.
Luebke, Charles S., East Moline, to VanSpeybroeck, David and Mary, trust, East Moline; 138 39th Ave., East Moline; $166,000.
Poquet, Gregory C. and Karen L., co-trustees of PoQuet Family Revocable Trust, Moline, to Bognar, Keith and Vicki A., Taylor Ridge; five acres, vacant land, Andalusia; $40,000.
Seymour, Deborah, Milan, to Porch Light Rental Properties, Geneseo; 530-530 1/2 20th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Thuang Oo, Aung, Rock Island, to Moo, Ywa, Rock Island; 4510 12th St., Rock Island; $61,800.
Pearl Home Investors, Coal Valley, to Lu, Paw, Rock Island; 944 24th Ave., Rock Island; $59,800.
Scott, Frances, estate, Bettendorf, to Palma Torres, Gabriela, Rock Island; 1823 10th St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Ramirez, Mary Jo, East Moline, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 950 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $64,700.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Figueroa Habana, Miguel A.; 139 11th St., Silvis; $72,000.
Vandewoestyne, Ethel M., Silvis, to Nimrick, Abbey, Silvis; 1530 5th Ave.,, Silvis; $59,900.
Knapp, D. Paul, trust, Jamul, Calif., to Santillan Investments, Davenport; 3939 16th St., Moline, restaurant; $850,000.
Knapp, D. Paul, trust, Jamul, Calif., to Santillan Holdings, Davenport; 3925 16th St., Moline, restaurant; $850,000.
Kaykendall, Oak Grove, Mo., to Winn, Jonas J., and Corby-Winn, Adrianna R., Rock Island; 1541-1545 20th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Whitemack, Paul M., Westside, Iowa, to Irwin, Randal and Nancy, Visalia, Calif.; 28 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $87,000.
Lee, William S., Bettendorf, to Wilczynski, Nicholas, Moline; 3716 38th St. Ct., Moline; $480,000.
Varner, Derek A. and Angela, Milan, to Foster, Nicholas D. and Trista L., Sherrard; 1444 and 1444 1/2 43rd St., Rock Island; $82,000.
Riley, Brent M. and Taryn M., Sherrard, to Hollenback, Joshua R. and Elizabeth T., Moline; $170,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Plano, Texas, to Wetherell, John, Rock Island; 1524 31st Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Rehmus, Janice R., Mesa, Ariz., to Astleford, Robert A. and Christine A., Moline; 7703 37th Ave., Moline; $248,000.
Hansen, Cory, East Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2518 5th Ave., Moline; $26,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Apsarton, Angeline, Ardsley, N.Y.; 801 12th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Durbin, Joseph P. and Rona A., East Moline, to Cruz, Sajen, East Moline; 331 North 20th St., East Moline; $95,000.
Kossaris III, Thomas P. Spring Lake, Minn., to Mann, Nicole, Rock Island; 4517 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $182,000.
Wright, David, Rapids City, to Stearns, Carly, Moline; 1164 26th St., Moline; $64,000.
Thomas, Doris M., trust, Rock Island, to Ryckaert, Barbara, Moline; 2509 1st St. Ct., Moline; $175,000.
Van Acker, Rosemarie L., estate, c/o Van Acker, Patrick J., executor, Moline, to White, Alexis, and Nelson, Nicholas, Moline; 1822 9th St., Moline; $91,500.
Baker, Pam and Tracey, Milan, to Newell, Michael R., Moline; 3702 37th Ave., Unit #1, Moline; $85,500.
Carrillo Castillo, Ofelia, East Moline, to Garcia, Hugo and Lopez, Guadalupe, East Moline; 2222 3rd St., East Moline; $44,120.
Watters, Loren L. and Peggy L., Hillsdale, to Durbin, Joseph P. and Rona A., East Moline; 23204 1st Ave. N., East Moline; $125,000.